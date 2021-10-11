University of Montana launches investigation into computer science professor's blog posts

Lyon Delsordo has not had Smith as a professor or advisor for an internship because she deliberately structured her class schedule to avoid him after her sister told her about her own negative experiences with him, she said.

“Knowing that this kind of person is in my department and is someone who’s supposed to be a role model and inspiring people to be the best that they can be in this field is really disheartening,” Lyon Delsordo said.

Computer science is a largely male-dominated profession. Lyon Delsordo has been passionate about engaging young girls with computer science for the past six years and tells them that technology has the power to change the world and that women need to be a part of that change.

“The things that technology can do are very scary, but they can also be very powerful and that’s why we need to have more women in the field,” Lyon Delsordo said. “When we just leave that power to guys like Rob, then the things that they’re going to do with technology can be very scary.”

