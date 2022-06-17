University of Montana law school names interim dean after search comes up short

The search for a new dean for the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law returned to square one after offers to some of the finalists were rejected.

Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications, confirmed that the university did make offers to finalists that visited campus, but did not specify how many offers were made or other details.

“While I can’t speak to the specifics of any offers, I can tell you that the rapidly increasing cost of living in Missoula has impacted nearly every job search at UM for the past year,” Kuntz said. “This isn’t a dynamic that is specific to senior-level positions."

“We were not successful in identifying the right leader for the School of Law at this moment, despite the search committee’s excellent efforts over the course of the past several months,” wrote UM Provost and Executive Vice President Pardis Mahdavi in an email to the law school community on Thursday afternoon.

Beginning July 1, the law school will be led by Elaine Gagliardi as interim dean. Gagliardi has served as a faculty member at the university since 2001, including a wide range of administrative capacities such as Associate Dean of Academic Affairs from 2007-2010 and Associate Dean of Students from 2015-2017.

Most recently, Gagliardi was a professor at the law school and served on the dean search committee.

Former law school Dean Paul Kirgis resigned from the position in early October following a student-led walkout after women from the law school said that he and Associate Dean Sally Weaver discouraged them from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, initially reported by the Daily Montanan.

After resigning from the deanship, Kirgis returned to a faculty position at the law school. Weaver also resigned from her leadership position and her contract with the university concluded at the end of the school year.

Kirgis had served as dean of the law school since July 2015. His annual salary in the position was $201,630.

Following the shake-up in leadership last year, a trio of law professors, Monte Mills, Sara Rinfret and Cathay Y.N. Smith, served as acting deans. According to the email from Mahdavi, Mills and Rinfret “are pursuing exciting opportunities beyond UM next year,” and Smith will be on sabbatical next school year.

Throughout the rest of the school year, a committee narrowed a few dozen applicants to four finalists including Emily Hughes of the University of Iowa College of Law, Rosa Brooks of the Georgetown University Law Center, Johanna Bond of Washington and Lee University and Norman Bay, a partner with Willkie, Farr & Gallagher in Washington D.C.

Brooks, Bay and Bond visited campus this spring and were interviewed by students.

Kuntz noted that while this first attempt to find a permanent dean came up short, the search as a whole was fruitful and “yielded such a deep pool of applicants.”

“The university is confident that we will soon bring more exciting candidates to campus who have the experience and leadership skills to serve as the dean of Montana’s only law school,” Kuntz said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.