University of Montana faculty member Megan Stark recently put her research expertise to a new purpose, a short opera called "From the Field" that premiered Saturday in San Francisco.
At UM since 2009, the associate professor and librarian typically helps students do research that allows them to look at topics through new and different lenses. She considers her work helping them develop their own voices as scholars to be the best part of her job.
"The students here ask the smartest questions. They are just unbelievable in their pursuit of knowledge," said Stark, who grew up in Polson.
Last summer, Stark took a call from her brother, composer Christopher Stark. The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble had commissioned him to write a piece about California, and he wanted his sister to write the libretto for the "micro opera."
"I knew that if I asked her to participate in this, that she would first of all do incredible research and read everything that was available, but also that she's a really tremendous editor," said Christopher Stark, who works in the Department of Music at Washington University in St. Louis.
Megan Stark agreed to the quest to "capture some of the spirit of California" in the text for the music to be composed by her brother, who was named a "rising star" by the St. Louis Post Dispatch in 2017.
The path she took resulted in an opera that weaves together in 15 minutes the story of influential professionals, including a historic photographer for the Farm Security Administration and a living climate scientist and UM emeritus professor, both executing in their careers important charges from the government. In a brief review, the San Francisco Chronicle described the characters as "stubborn truth tellers."
The opera features Dorothea Lange, who was hired by the U.S. government to capture images as part of a project to document rural and urban life in the U.S. from 1935 to 1944. Lange traced the westward migration of farm families affected by the Dust Bowl, "drought migrants," as a portrait photographer, Megan Stark said.
"Yet in her photographs, you just see the landscape emerge as this unbelievable character," Stark said.
She said California is in many ways a bellwether for the country, an indicator of the direction the rest of the nation is headed with climate change. Last year, wildfire burned more acres and took more lives in California than in its history.
So Steven Running, a retired UM climate scientist who shared in a Nobel award, also plays a role in the opera. In 2007, the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to two recipients, Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Running was one of the IPCC authors lauded for "efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change."
Stark talked with Running about climate change, and the opera incorporates the filmed interview in its storytelling. She said Running is clear in his ability to convey a message that society needs to engage on climate change in a serious way.
"Hearing him talk about just the precision with which they've measured the data and the many ways we might change our behaviors is I think very moving," Stark said.
Christopher Stark, too, said the opera is timely and captures a moment in American history when the government is "not being incredibly transparent." U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration are rolling back environmental protections and interfering with climate science.
"I think it's really fun for them (the musicians) to be able to perform something they feel is important politically," he said. "It just adds a little extra layer of commitment from players."
Running said he already had planned a trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness over the weekend, so he could not attend the premiere. (He's the guest speaker for an educational pack trip.) However, he said social scientists have taught climate scientists that not everyone can be motivated by data; some need to see, for instance, the image of a polar bear on an ice floe.
"Maybe for some people, seeing climate science integrated into music may motivate them in a way that seeing a bunch of graphs and data doesn't," said Running, who mentioned the project was especially fun because he's known Stark's family for 20 years.
Megan Stark and her brother had front row seats to the premiere.
"I think it's going to be really neat to draw out this story of these experts in the field capturing data and information and the way in which we choose to perceive that information and see it as we move through the history of this country, particularly in California," Megan Stark said.
In addition to her work coordinating the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library's literacy curriculum and building reference materials, Stark is also the president of the University Faculty Association. She isn't done with the opera yet, though; a short opera is not onerous to reproduce, and she'd like to offer a Montana audience the chance to see "From the Field."
"It would be really fun to bring it here and to see what we could do with it," Stark said.