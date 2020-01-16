There are no more library late fees for students at the University of Montana returning books past due, starting this semester.
The Mansfield Library’s move comes as public libraries across the country have begun phasing out late fees, with libraries in Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles among the many dropping their late fee policies over the last three months.
Megan Stark, a professor and undergraduate services librarian at the Mansfield Library, said library staff investigated all the potential negative scenarios that could come with dropping the fines, and found none of them were likely to happen in reality.
“The fees created an economic barrier that was inequitable to some students, and potentially contrary to our mission as a library,” Stark said. “Students do better when they use the library, so in the interest of increasing student success, we decided to get rid of that barrier.”
Not only do students avoid returning books longer to avoid paying the fees that continue to mount, but it also prevents them from checking out any other books, effectively banning students who can’t afford the late fees from using the library.
And while it may appear there is no incentive to return a book if there are no repercussions, the opposite turns out to be true in practice.
In Chicago, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot eliminated late fees and erased any outstanding late fees, the public library system saw a 240% increase in books returned in the three weeks following the change, the Chicago Sun Times reported in October. Officials there reported people were increasingly using the library without fear of racking up penalties, and library card renewals were up by 400 over the same time period during the previous year.
In January 2019, the American Libraries Association passed guidelines recommending libraries consider getting rid of the late fees that disproportionately affect people with lower incomes, and urged libraries to find more equitable ways to fill any budget gaps the change could leave, such as lobbying for increased public funding.
Stark said the Mansfield Library’s budget wouldn’t be impacted by the loss of fines, as the irregularity of the amount collected year to year prevented the library from budgeting with it.
In addition to dropping the fines, the check-out period is being extended from three weeks to four months for undergraduates, now matching the checkout lengths enjoyed by graduate students. Stark said library staff couldn’t come up with a good reason to maintain the shorter check-outs for undergrads, so they decided to extend it.
Abbigail Belcher, president of the student government, Associated Students of the University of Montana, ASUM, said she was supportive of the change.
Students won’t be able to run away with books, though, as the library still will charge them if a book is deemed lost. If a book isn’t returned within 45 days past the four month check-out, the library considers it lost, and will charge students the cost of replacing and re-cataloging the book into the collection.
Previously, the library fined students 50 cents per day past the three week checkout, until it reached the 45-day lost status.
According to the Missoula Public Library’s website, it charges patrons 10 cents per day for late books, up to a maximum fine of $10, and further checkouts are suspended until the fine is paid.