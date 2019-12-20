The dean of the University of Montana’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation plans to leave for Oregon State University at the end of this academic year.
Earlier this month, OSU announced that it had selected DeLuca as its Cheryl Ramberg Ford and Allyn C. Ford Dean of the College of Forestry and director of its Oregon Forest Research Laboratory, effective June 30, 2020.
Last week, DeLuca told the Missoulian he had been “recruited heavily” for the role, and he felt that Oregon State was well-placed for research and development in the forestry sector.
“The further I got into the search process, the more interested I became and the opportunities were such I felt like, at this stage (of) life, if I didn’t take this position now it wasn’t going to come up again.”
DeLuca first came to UM in 1994 and has since held several positions there and at other institutions in Montana, the United Kingdom and Sweden. Since 2017 he has served as dean of the Franke College, which houses UM’s top-ranked wildlife biology program and manages the 28,000-acre Lubrecht Experimental Forest and the 3,436-acre Bandy ranch east of Missoula.
DeLuca said that that leaving “was a super hard decision. I love our faculty.” But he voiced confidence that the Franke College’s future was bright. “We’re moving ahead on a number of things that are exciting,” he said.
DeLuca plans to stay on as dean through the spring semester. UM spokesperson Paula Short wrote in an email that “we will commence with the search process very soon in hopes of bringing the new dean to campus to overlap with Tom DeLuca, who will continue as dean through the end of the academic year in May.”
Three other UM colleges are also currently searching for new deans:
- The College of the Humanities and Sciences’ last dean, Chris Comer, stepped down in July 2018. Jenny McNulty currently serves as interim dean. The Provost’s Office, which oversees academic hiring, says UM is accepting applications for the role and aims to fill it by July 1, 2020.
- The College of Business’s Sprunk & Burnham Endowed Dean, Chris Shook, left for Western Kentucky University in June 2019. UM’s website says it is still accepting applications, and does not specify a target completion date for the search.
- The College of Arts and Media, a new entity that combines the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the Schools of Art, Media Arts and Journalism, has finished accepting applications and is having its applicants reviewed by committee. It, too, plans to fill the role by July 2020.