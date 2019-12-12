A finalist to head the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center has already been named dean at another university — in India.
“That was news to me, and it was a bit of a surprise,” said search committee chair Tom DeLuca on Thursday, when informed by the Missoulian.
The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center runs a wide range of international programming at UM, much of it funded by the U.S. State Department. Its former executive director stepped down in November 2018.
Provost Jon Harbor tasked a search committee with finding a replacement, and now it’s down to two finalists: Deena Mansour, a 10-year Mansfield Center employee who currently serves as interim director, and Kenneth Holland, who has served since the 1970s as both professor and administrator at universities throughout the United States, Canada and Asia, most recently as president of the financially troubled American University of Afghanistan.
In November, O.P. Jindal Global University, located in the city of Sonipat in northern India, announced that Holland had been appointed as its dean of academic, research and international affairs, and as a professor in its Global Law School, and he would assume those roles in January 2020.
Asked about the dean appointment at O.P. Jindal on Thursday, Holland said, “I certainly intend to take the job if nothing more desirable comes up. … I have applied to a number of positions, and the search process is continuing.”
At UM, a 12-member committee composed of faculty, staff, students and local nonprofit executives considered about a dozen applicants and interviewed four via the Zoom video-conferencing service.
DeLuca, who is also dean of the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, noted in an email that O.P. Jindal's announcement had been posted online Dec. 5, after the four interviews had been completed.
"That is not an excuse, just the timing was such that this was announced just after our Zoom interviews," he wrote.
Anand Prakash Mishra, dean of the O.P. Jindal Global Law School where Holland had been appointed as a professor, wrote in an email that he had “no idea” about the situation. Other administrators at the university did not respond to requests for comment.
From June 2017 through July 2019, Holland served as president of the American University of Afghanistan, a private institution in Kabul heavily backed by the U.S. government.
The university, abbreviated as AUAF, opened its doors in 2006 and has been dogged by terrorism, financial woes and administrative problems in the years since. This past May, the New York Times reported that investigators could not determine how $63 million had been spent there between 2012 and early 2019.
Speaking at a Mansfield Center public forum Monday, Holland acknowledged the institution’s troubled past but said he had worked to steer it in the right direction.
“When you read the New York Times article you'll notice that I'm never mentioned, because I'm the person who was doing the reforms,” he said. “All those (problematic) things you're describing had taken place before I became president.”
In March 2018, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction began preparing a referral of the university to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Completed in July 2018, it recommended that the university be suspended from USAID grant programs.
“Both AUAF’s management and its Board of Trustees have been aware of these failures since at least 2010 and neither has taken effective measures to ensure that AUAF complies with its obligations,” it stated.
At the time, Holland had been president for more than a year, but he said that “most of the information in the referral is based on the past and did not take into account the improvements that I had made when I became president.”
Most of the management issues the report identified did predate Holland’s tenure. The report also noted that at a February 2018 Board of Trustees meeting, Holland identified compliance with two previous corrective action letters as a priority for the university.
The institution was not suspended, and in March of this year signed an administrative agreement with USAID for continued funding. An audit of the university’s performance is ongoing and expected to be completed sometime next year. A separate audit by the U.S. Agency for International Development questioned nearly $224,000 out of $19.6 million in total costs during fiscal year 2018, and identified five instances of noncompliance.
The university announced Holland’s departure in a July 3 Facebook post, but did not give a reason for his exit. At the Mansfield Center’s forum Monday, Holland said the deteriorating security situation in Kabul prompted him and his wife to leave.
“My wife basically said, ‘You know, you’ve accomplished everything you set out to do when you became president, let’s go back.'”