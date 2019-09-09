On Tuesday evening, the University of Montana's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center will host a screening of the documentary "Emanuel: The Untold Story of the Victims and Survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting" and a discussion with pastor and civil rights activist the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III.
The documentary centers on the June 17, 2015, shooting of nine African-American parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina — and how, just two days later, the victims' family members faced the shooter via videoconference and offered words of forgiveness.
Tuesday's screening will also include a conversation with Rivers, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, and a longtime civil rights activist who currently serves as vice president for religious affairs and external relations with the National Action Network.