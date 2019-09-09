{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III

Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III will speak at a screening of the documentary Emanuel at the University of Montana on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Image courtesy of Deena Mansour, Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.

On Tuesday evening, the University of Montana's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center will host a screening of the documentary "Emanuel: The Untold Story of the Victims and Survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting" and a discussion with pastor and civil rights activist the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III. 

The documentary centers on the June 17, 2015, shooting of nine African-American parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina — and how, just two days later, the victims' family members faced the shooter via videoconference and offered words of forgiveness.

Tuesday's screening will also include a conversation with Rivers, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, and a longtime civil rights activist who currently serves as vice president for religious affairs and external relations with the National Action Network.

