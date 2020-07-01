University of Montana: Mask policy subject to change with feedback

“The faculty really want to have a safe environment for faculty, students and staff on campus,” he said. “We are working with the administration to work out an enforceable plan.”

Palmer said other universities around the country have pulled off mask enforcement, and that he hopes UM can find a way to do so as well.

“I think the best thing we could do at this point would be to look at what other universities around the country are doing,” he said. “There are some 100 universities across the country that are establishing a mandate, and I'm sure there is some enforcement that goes with that.”

Megan Stark, head of the Faculty Union, said this issue was important for faculty.

“The university is still in a feedback period about fall reopening, and it is not my understanding that a decision about masks has been made,” she said in a statement to the Missoulian. “The union is currently gathering information and feedback from our members. As always, the union will carry the voices and concerns of faculty to the administration.”