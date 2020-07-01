University of Montana: Mask policy subject to change with feedback

The University of Montana will monitor feedback from officials, staff and faculty in the discussion of its mask policy and update the policy accordingly, university spokesperson Paula Short said Wednesday.
While there are currently no plans to enforce a mask mandate — on Tuesday, Short cited the difficulty of enforcing such a policy — the administration wants to emphasize that the policy is subject to change, she said Wednesday following a Missoulian story about the policy. The local health officer has also said enforcement poses challenges.
“Our expectations around masks are clear: Faculty, staff, students and visitors will wear masks inside our buildings or in confined spaces. The campus is still in a listening period as we are soliciting feedback and information on the best path forward,” Short said in an email. “Meanwhile, the process by which to achieve compliance with our expectations — such as policies, mandates and enforcement — is still under discussion with both state and local officials.”
Social media’s reaction to a Missoulian article posted Tuesday on UM’s mask policy was swift and widespread, with dozens of shares, comments and retweets on social media. The story noted UM would not permit faculty to require masks in their classrooms.
Author Hank Green of Missoula tweeted the article with a quip about universities stressing the importance of opening, but not the importance of masks. Green, who with his brother John, also an author, is the creator of popular YouTube channels Crash Course, SciShow and Vlogbrothers, has a Twitter following of well over 800,000.
“Universities: if we can’t open in the fall, we will not exist in the spring. This is a massive, unprecedented crisis for higher education. But also, masks are optional,” he tweeted.
In a Wednesday communication with campus staff and faculty, UM President Seth Bodnar acknowledged the difficulty of enforcing a uniform mask requirement.
“Our goal as we develop policy language around masks is to ensure the broadest possible use of masks on our campus,” Bodnar said in the statement. “As city and county health officials here in Missoula and across the country have noted, there are significant questions around the ability to effectively enforce such a requirement and how we would handle instances where an individual refused to comply.”
Bodnar said in his statement that the university was still in discussion with officials. UM plans to release its final plan on July 10.
“We are currently reviewing these issues and are in discussions with local and state officials on appropriate enforcement mechanisms and the best language that we should use in our plan. Again, our goal is to ensure the widest possible use of masks on our campus,” Bodnar said.
In an interview with the Missoulian on Tuesday, UM noted it would not enforce a mask mandate; following the Missoulian's story, UM stressed Wednesday it was monitoring feedback in relation to its mask policy.
Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula Health Department, said Wednesday that if an institution can’t uniformly enforce masks, the only other format is for masks to be voluntary. Late Wednesday afternoon, Missoula city and county officials requested the health officer issue an order requiring people to wear masks or cloth face coverings in licensed businesses as a way to hamper the recent flare of COVID-19 cases.
Brent Ruby, professor at the UM College of Health, praised Bodnar for his campus-wide memo, saying the president was setting a good example for UM. Ruby also said requiring masks is the bare minimum for the university.
“In my mind, it’s a no-brainer. It’s just the easiest thing the university could do,” he said. “If you say (masks are) recommended, or highly recommended, that leaves too much wiggle room and starts to create division. If you just say (masks are) mandatory, people throw a temper tantrum and then they get over it.”
Chris Palmer, head of UM’s Faculty Senate, said the faculty he’s spoken with would prefer the university explicitly mandate masks. He said the Senate has been working with the administration to work out ways to enforce such a requirement.
“The faculty really want to have a safe environment for faculty, students and staff on campus,” he said. “We are working with the administration to work out an enforceable plan.”
Palmer said other universities around the country have pulled off mask enforcement, and that he hopes UM can find a way to do so as well.
“I think the best thing we could do at this point would be to look at what other universities around the country are doing,” he said. “There are some 100 universities across the country that are establishing a mandate, and I'm sure there is some enforcement that goes with that.”
Megan Stark, head of the Faculty Union, said this issue was important for faculty.
“The university is still in a feedback period about fall reopening, and it is not my understanding that a decision about masks has been made,” she said in a statement to the Missoulian. “The union is currently gathering information and feedback from our members. As always, the union will carry the voices and concerns of faculty to the administration.”
As reported Wednesday, the most updated draft of UM’s general health and safety guidelines states “face masks or face coverings are highly recommended for all employees working on campus when in the presence of others and in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." Short said this document, as well as the more in-depth campus-specific guidelines, will be updated.
The university plans to release its COVID-19 response plan July 10, but will continue updating it throughout the summer in accordance with coronavirus updates and state and local guidelines.
