University of Montana MFA student debuts album

The bright colors of the California Street Bridge are matched with Elijah Jalil’s radiant smile. He sings and dances with giddy steps, giving a welcoming nod to the biker passing behind the camera. The music video to his song, “Much Love,” shot by his collaborator Britt Arnesen, captures his warm personality. “I like to lead with love,” Jalil said of his debut album, “Nothing to Say,” released September 18 on all streaming platforms.
Jalil grew up on hip-hop in Alameda, Calif., memorizing Tupac in his dad’s car and singing Usher on the playground, “walking around like somebody done broke my heart,” he said. He studied theater for undergrad in Portland, Ore., taking voice lessons and learning guitar. Leaving for his MFA in theater at the University of Montana, he knew he wanted to make an album.
He attended open mics at Imagine Nation Brewery, where he met Arnesen, who offered to record him. “I never in my life would have imagined I would have been working with a bluegrass musician,” he said, but when they played together, he could hear her hearing him.
“Living in a predominantly white world truthfully is another reason why this album came out this way, because I know I can’t just yell at white people, or people in general,” he said. As a Black Filipino man, he is constantly navigating identity in performance, asking, “am I performing for them, or am I performing for myself?”
He leans into the idea of double consciousness. Where he may not be reflected in the environment, he has learned how to exist in it anyway, and he is determined to communicate through his art. Melding his R&B, hip-hop roots with folk is a way for him to make space within his surroundings, coaxing the listener in with compassion.
The album begins with “Sunrise,” an ode to peacefulness within nature, a moment of calm in a chaotic world. It is followed by “Birds in the Sky – Reprise” a song about dreaming up a future of freedom and joy.
Support Local Journalism
He doesn’t downplay his emotions of frustration in the album; he unapologetically occupies space in a premeditated way. It’s a celebration of humanity at large, the humanity of Black resilience and grace.“Being Black is complex... I want people to know there are so many layers. This is just another layer I want people to see, and I am peeling it back slowly,” he said. The second half of the album is more what he is trying to say, and part of him is still trying to figure that out.
“Nothing to Say” gently hits you on the head with grief. Brooding folk instrumentals and witty lyrics like, “I’ve got nothing to say, go ahead please,” unfold with surreal moments like when Jalil says, “I had a dream I won an Oscar, but I didn't want it.”
“Runnin’ out of Time” is full of anxiety. “Everyone has potential to lie, cheat and steal, that's a part of the deal,” he states, demanding a world where he doesn’t have to live in fear of running for his life.
“F---itup,” featuring Elli C., instigates this kind of change in a fun way, “F--- it to me is a positive thing,” he said, “I tell everyone to f--- it up because it's already f----- up.”
Balancing the folk of Arnesen’s full bodied instrumentation and spry backup vocals with hip-hop and R&B, Jalil unveils something he wants everyone to understand. He emphasizes it in the hip-hop class he teaches at the University of Montana, where he is completing his MFA. “Hip-hop can hip hop its way into anything,” he said. “If Lil Nas X can blend those two genres together, so can I.”
Rapping on the album, Jalil tapped into a part of himself and surfaced another music project under the moniker JahJah, an outlet more for himself and less for an audience. “I mean, it is for an audience but an audience of a bunch of mes,” he said.
His a capella tune “Soft Boy/ Screaming” sprouts tension beneath a lighthearted tenderness as he sings, “I’m a soft boy, I like bok choy in my ramen.” It repeats like a mantra, his powerful vocals layered between bars where he goes off. He creates a composed chaos in his rapping, reflecting on his experience and making firm calls for racial justice and atonement.
Jalil is a poet with his performance. He says his brain moves fast, he feels insatiable at times and maybe it’s just a part of being an artist. “It is going to be hard forever to stay positive … I am so tired, but I can’t stop. It feels like I am running out of time, but that doesn't mean I can give up. I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off, and I have nothing left,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.