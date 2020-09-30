University of Montana MFA student debuts album

“F---itup,” featuring Elli C., instigates this kind of change in a fun way, “F--- it to me is a positive thing,” he said, “I tell everyone to f--- it up because it's already f----- up.”

Balancing the folk of Arnesen’s full bodied instrumentation and spry backup vocals with hip-hop and R&B, Jalil unveils something he wants everyone to understand. He emphasizes it in the hip-hop class he teaches at the University of Montana, where he is completing his MFA. “Hip-hop can hip hop its way into anything,” he said. “If Lil Nas X can blend those two genres together, so can I.”

Rapping on the album, Jalil tapped into a part of himself and surfaced another music project under the moniker JahJah, an outlet more for himself and less for an audience. “I mean, it is for an audience but an audience of a bunch of mes,” he said.

His a capella tune “Soft Boy/ Screaming” sprouts tension beneath a lighthearted tenderness as he sings, “I’m a soft boy, I like bok choy in my ramen.” It repeats like a mantra, his powerful vocals layered between bars where he goes off. He creates a composed chaos in his rapping, reflecting on his experience and making firm calls for racial justice and atonement.

Jalil is a poet with his performance. He says his brain moves fast, he feels insatiable at times and maybe it’s just a part of being an artist. “It is going to be hard forever to stay positive … I am so tired, but I can’t stop. It feels like I am running out of time, but that doesn't mean I can give up. I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off, and I have nothing left,” he said.

