University of Montana moves summer classes online, plans for more fall remote options

“They’re looking at early-start options which would get going in early July, and then the remote-start option is for students who know they want to come to school here but are nervous about being face-to-face, so we are ramping up on the number of online possibilities,” Lindsay said.

University officials have stressed the difference between online and remote learning, with online generally being a more heavily designed experience in which students can work on their own time, while remote classes still meet at scheduled times via, typically, videoconferencing applications such as Zoom.

“Most courses would still be remote, but some faculty may be working on designing courses over the summer to be done asynchronously,’ he said. “We’re also looking at having more late-start courses if we don’t know exactly what’s going to be happening in August or September.”

Lindsay said general education requirements in every required category are already available through online courses, and while he expected some growth in offerings by fall, he said it likely would not be significantly expanded. However, with months to prepare rather than the weeks, as it was during the spring’s transition, he said the university was taking the time to make sure contingency plans were in place for all scenarios.

This summer, UM had already planned to offer its first set of classes online, but announced on Wednesday the remainder of summer class sessions would also be moved to online and remote modalities. According to the Provost's Office, classes that were to involve extensive experiential learning and hands-on activities that couldn't be moved to remote learning would be examined on a case-by-case basis, with the possibility of rare exceptions.

