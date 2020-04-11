University of Montana moves summer classes online, plans for more fall remote options

The University of Montana announced last week it is extending remote learning to all summer class sessions this year, moving beyond the first session previously planned.
It also is working on building remote-start options for the fall, particularly for new freshmen wary of coming to campus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and assembling a new planning team to help build long-term strategies and goals that evolve alongside the shifts in how the virus is affecting current and prospective students.
In an email to university employees, UM President Seth Bodnar outlined steps the university is taking to adapt and anticipate different situations the school may need to deal with depending on how COVID-19 continues to shape the higher education landscape.
Bodnar thanked staff and faculty for remaining resilient through the rapid shift to remote teaching and everything else that came with the need to close most facets of campus.
“While these urgent adjustments have consumed our day-to-day actions for the past month, it’s also imperative that we plan for UM’s medium- and long-term futures,” Bodnar wrote. “Summer is rapidly approaching, and the fall semester will be upon us before we know it. While we are planning to be back in-person for the fall semester, it is essential that we prepare contingency plans for multiple scenarios.”
In past weeks, Bodnar has told faculty he wants the university to find ways to meet student needs in the upcoming semester, whether that is offering more online classes they can access from home or partnering more closely with sister institutions to allow incoming freshmen to get to work on a UM degree without leaving their hometowns.
Nathan Lindsay, the vice provost for academic affairs, said a team made up of academic and enrollment leaders were working on analyzing what changes in enrollment, retention and alternative teaching strategies might need to be put in place in coming months to keep students on pace to graduate and enroll at UM despite challenges.
One of the potential strategies is likely to be offering early-start options for incoming freshmen who may be stuck sheltering in place, and are eager or available to get a jump on their college classes.
“They’re looking at early-start options which would get going in early July, and then the remote-start option is for students who know they want to come to school here but are nervous about being face-to-face, so we are ramping up on the number of online possibilities,” Lindsay said.
University officials have stressed the difference between online and remote learning, with online generally being a more heavily designed experience in which students can work on their own time, while remote classes still meet at scheduled times via, typically, videoconferencing applications such as Zoom.
“Most courses would still be remote, but some faculty may be working on designing courses over the summer to be done asynchronously,’ he said. “We’re also looking at having more late-start courses if we don’t know exactly what’s going to be happening in August or September.”
Lindsay said general education requirements in every required category are already available through online courses, and while he expected some growth in offerings by fall, he said it likely would not be significantly expanded. However, with months to prepare rather than the weeks, as it was during the spring’s transition, he said the university was taking the time to make sure contingency plans were in place for all scenarios.
This summer, UM had already planned to offer its first set of classes online, but announced on Wednesday the remainder of summer class sessions would also be moved to online and remote modalities. According to the Provost's Office, classes that were to involve extensive experiential learning and hands-on activities that couldn't be moved to remote learning would be examined on a case-by-case basis, with the possibility of rare exceptions.
