University of Montana mulls academic renewal amid push for STEM college

When it comes to academic restructuring at the University of Montana it’s clear to students, faculty and administrators that expanding interdisciplinary opportunities is the best path forward. The only question that remains is — how?

Throughout the fall semester, Provost Pardis Mahdavi’s office has solicited feedback about academic renewal from faculty in department meetings, surveys, senate meetings and town halls.

“If you think about the mission of higher education, it’s always been to prepare students to engage and transform the world around them,” Mahdavi said. “So are we living into this mission?”

Based on the latest academic renewal draft from the Provost’s office earlier in November, the university is considering creating two new colleges. One contains programs related to global and policy studies, social transformation, “though expression and experience,” and psychology. The other would house programs in life sciences and physical, computational and mathematical sciences.

Additionally, the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation would be home to sustainability, Earth system science and natural resource management. Other colleges, such as the College of Arts and Media or College of Business, would structurally remain the same for the time being.

More than 100 people in the university community turned out for the town hall meeting on Thursday morning. Many of those attending virtually on Zoom could not ask questions live due to technical issues.

Mahdavi’s push for bolstering interdisciplinary connections comes from the growing number of employers whose ideal candidates have experiential learning or internships on their resumes.

“Right now, our students who are double- and triple-majoring don’t have time to do that internship because they’re having to do all these workarounds to study what they want to study and prepare themselves to be … future proof,” she said. “We want to open up pathways so that people can have these different kinds of experiences and also have more time.”

Many of those who were in the University Center theater expressed their support for the creation of a STEM-specific college, which they felt could serve as a point of focus for the university and could inspire growth — both academically and financially.

“I believe a college of STEM would provide a focal point that we could use to leverage that growth in research that would help us attract new students that don’t see the University of Montana as a science university right now and help us to really attract additional donors,” said Bruce Bowler, a professor and director of the Center for Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics.

Earlier this year, the university gained its status as a top-tier R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Education given its fast-paced growth of research opportunities. Only 146 of nearly 4,000 U.S degree-granting institutions hold R1 status.

However, not everyone in the university community is convinced that a STEM college will truly expand interdisciplinary opportunities on its own.

“When I hear you talking about a college of STEM, I think people see pretty big fracture lines across campus and it kind of freaks a lot of people in the humanities out,” said Nadia White who directs the Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism graduate program. “Sure, you’ve got $168 million. I’m struggling to pay my TA’s, so I think that’s not a super-helpful way for my brain to go.”

Andrew Wilcox, a geosciences professor, agreed that UM is not a place that prospective students perceive as a strong STEM school.

“I’m speaking as someone who would likely not be part of the STEM college but would benefit from having stronger STEM at the university,” Wilcox said. “The desire for building this STEM college is around strengthening sciences in terms of branding and messaging and in a way that supports interdisciplinary curriculum and research.”

A professor with the College of Forestry and Conservation wondered how the academic renewal process is factoring in the university’s graduate programs, which are experiencing record enrollment and research productivity.

Mahdavi responded that the university is not currently “doing right” by the graduate students, particularly in terms of compensation. She added that throughout the process they are being mindful of what academic structures will bring additional resources to support graduate students both academically and in terms of mentorship.

However, the Provost’s office still hasn’t quite landed on a final model and is taking feedback online before submitting a request to plan to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and to the faculty senate as an informational item. Overall, the academic renewal process won’t wrap up until a Board of Regents meeting in May, according to a timeline on the Provost’s website.