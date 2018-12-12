The University of Montana has named its new vice president for operations and finance, and is in the midst of interviewing candidates for vice provost for student success.
Earlier this month, UM named Paul Lasiter, former chief financial officer at Pepperdine University in California, as operations and finance vice president.
Lasiter was also the vice president of finance and debt capital markets at Pepperdine, and in a news release, UM noted he has "significant experience in higher education and financial management."
"I am excited to welcome an experienced and thoughtful leader to campus," UM President Seth Bodnar said in a statement. "Paul's experience at Pepperdine, his facility in managing the financial operations of complex organizations and his commitment to higher education make him an excellent fit at UM."
Lasiter served in various roles since 2002 at Pepperdine, with nearly 8,000 students. UM noted he directed a $530 million operating budget for eight campuses across Southern California and in Washington, D.C., and six international campuses.
"I am honored and delighted to work alongside the students, faculty, staff and administrators at the University of Montana," Lasiter said in a statement. "There is no better place to work or more important mission to serve than here at this very special institution.
"My wife, Alexis, and I are excited about our move to Missoula and becoming a part of the University of Montana family."
In the last couple of years, UM has replaced two top interim leaders who are women with permanent leaders who are men.
The president and second-in-command provost both are men who took the reins from women tapped to serve temporarily, and Lasiter also will step into the shoes of a woman, interim vice president Rosi Keller. Renae Scott is serving as interim chief information officer since the departure of Matt Riley.
UM is interviewing candidates for its vice provost for student success position, and the four finalists include two women. One finalist is a consultant who was a runner up for the vice president for communications and enrollment post, Maureen Powers.
According to her resume, Powers is currently an executive consultant for a couple of higher education institutions, including the Office of Student Life at Barry University in Miami. There, she is on contract "to design and deliver developmental workshops for professional staff on student success, persistence/engagement methods, team integration, and developing core commitments to align with the mission."
Finalist Charles Lopez is the vice provost and provost's adviser for student success and retention at Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Lopez's resume notes he was responsible for implementing three of the four pillars of the university's strategic plan — student success, innovation and community engagement — which led to increasing the six-year graduation rate by 7 percentage points. His resume also notes he pushed the four-year graduation rate from 22 percent to 25 percent.
Daniel Moon, associate vice president for budgets and personnel at the University of North Florida, is also a finalist. Moon's resume notes the executive was selected to integrate academic affairs and student affairs at UNF, also a new initiative at UM. The finalist's resume notes Moon developed and is leading the process for implementing the university's strategic plan across all academic units.
Sarah Swager is most recently interim vice president for student affairs at Carlow University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Swager's resume notes qualifications that include knowledge of best practices in Student Affairs as well as matters of compliance with Title IX and the Clery Act. Responsibilities include oversight of retention initiatives and ensuring "leadership decision-making is focused on support for students" while serving on the cabinet.