The University of Montana announced Adrea Lawrence as dean of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education after she served in the interim role for 17 months.
At UM since 2013, Lawrence said she appreciates the opportunity to lead "one of the best education colleges in the Pacific Northwest."
"This is a really pivotal time for the university, and I think we have a number of really both seasoned and perceptive and forward-thinking people in place now," said Lawrence, who was born and raised in rural Colorado. "So it's hard to pass up an opportunity to work with them."
UM has been working to name permanent leaders after a series of changes and departures left most deans serving in interim capacities. Six deans are still serving temporarily, but UM recently named Tim Nichols as dean of the Davidson Honors College and Thomas Gallagher as dean of Missoula College.
Lawrence took the helm of the College of Education in December 2017 after former Dean Roberta Evans stepped back into a faculty role. In a statement from UM, Provost Jon Harbor said Lawrence already has led changes at the college, such as completing the new education center.
"Through thoughtful collaboration and inspiring vision, we expect her to build on the college's legacy of excellence in shaping generations of future educators in Montana and beyond," Harbor said.
The College of Education carries the name of benefactor Phyllis Washington of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. According to UM, the foundation recently awarded a third $1.5 million grant focused on 21st century teaching and learning in a collaboration between UM and Missoula County Public Schools.
UM has struggled with enrollment and budget cuts, but Lawrence said the College of Education has stayed "pretty healthy." For example, she said the counseling program is at maximum capacity and counted a 20% uptick in applications this year, whereas some other teaching and education colleges outside Montana have seen declines as high as 40% or 50%.
"I'm really excited about where the college is headed, and we've got such good people," Lawrence said.
In a news release, UM noted Lawrence's top three priorities. She aims to increase support for early childhood education, help future educators excel at teaching both online and in person, and expand the use of technology in the classroom.
In a phone interview, Lawrence said the college already has been active in implementing technology and tracking its efficacy. For instance, students from Helena College who plan to transfer to UM can virtually attend class through video conferencing, and UM pays attention to how their participation affects engagement.
"We really like experimenting with these different tools," said Lawrence, who noted students participate from across Montana.
In a news release, UM noted Lawrence started her career in Colorado as a high school social studies teacher. She earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Indiana University and a master's from the University of Colorado-Boulder, UM said.
UM noted Lawrence is co-founder and president of the Montana Association of Colleges of Teacher Education and served on the statewide Rural Education Taskforce last year.
Lawrence's salary was not available from UM late Friday afternoon.
The following people are serving as interim deans, according to UM's website: Jenny McNulty at the College of Humanities and Sciences, Nathan Lindsay at the School of Extended and Lifelong Learning; Barry Brown at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library; Suzanne Tilleman at the College of Business; Denise Dowling at the School of Journalism; and John Deboer at the College of Visual and Media Arts.