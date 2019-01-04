The University of Montana named Sarah Swager as its new vice provost for student success, noting her 35 years of experience as a student affairs professional.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Swager to campus," Provost Jon Harbor said in a statement. "She has a great blend of experience and talents that will enhance our efforts to provide truly transformative experiences for students."
Swager's resume notes she has a doctorate in education from the University of Michigan, a master's in education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and a bachelor's degree in art history and studio art from Colby College in Maine. The news release notes she continues to work as an amateur artist in multimedia and oils, and is an accomplished knitter and quilter.
UM has been struggling with enrollment and retention, and in the news release, Harbor said Swager's experience includes "significant accomplishments in innovative ways to enhance student success and retention."
For example, in an email, Harbor noted Swager pushed up retention as dean of student success at Central Washington University; her resume notes she worked there from 2012 to 2017. Harbor said Swager and her staff launched a number of retention initiatives, including a "predictive modeling program."
"That predictive modeling project, combined with a campus-wide effort to increase high impact practices and enhanced student services, improved CWU’s first-to second year retention by nearly 5 percent over a three-year period," Harbor said in the email.
The hire also brings a woman to a top leadership post at UM. Recent turnover at UM replaced interim President Sheila Stearns and interim second-in-command Provost Beverly Edmond with President Seth Bodnar and Harbor. The news release also notes Swager is a native of Sheridan, Montana, and enjoys spending time in the state.
Swager served most recently as interim vice president for student affairs at Carlow University in Pittsburgh, according to her resume. She was a finalist in 2014 for vice president for student success at Montana State University in Bozeman.
At UM, Swager will oversee Student Affairs and the Office for Student Success, including advising, tutoring and financial education. She also will oversee American Indian Student Services, veteran services, UM Dining, UM Housing, Curry Health Center and Campus Recreation.
"I'm excited to work with UM's staff and faculty to bring new student success and student retention initiatives to the University of Montana," Swager said in a statement.
Swager will start Feb. 1. Her compensation was not immediately available Friday from UM.