Archives of the Missoula Independent are available free online through the University of Montana, including Missoula College.
The weekly newspaper closed in 2018 after Lee Enterprises purchased it and could not make it profitable.
The weekly published from 1991 to 2018, and a UM library official notes the university has "campus-only access" for archives from all those years.
The information is listed as a Mansfield Library database.
"This access was made possible through the combined efforts of many people including Erin Baucom, who accepted and managed electronic files of the Indy after it closed, the Montana Historical Society who had microfilm of earlier years of the Indy, Newspapers.com, Lee Newspapers, and Jennifer Rusk who worked with Newspapers.com to get our in-house access up and running," according to a note from the Mansfield Library.
UM does not have permission to provide access off campus. UM notes people need a personal subscription to Newspapers.com to open an emailed article or page images.
The Mansfield Library also has print copies of all but three issues of the Independent in Archives and Special Collections.