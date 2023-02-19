University of Montana leaders are hopeful they have found the footing to make enrollment gains and buck the years of turbulent headcounts.

This spring, the total number of students enrolled at the university, including those at Missoula College and other partnership programs, grew by about 3.1% from the previous spring.

“It means a great deal to the university to see us continue on this growth trajectory," said Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications. "Welcoming two really big back-to-back freshman classes in fall ‘21 and fall ‘22 have provided some real momentum to the university."

The university’s total fall enrollment peaked in 2011 at 15,669 students and tumbled to its lowest point in recent history in 2020 with 9,808 total students. In fall 2021, UM reported its overall enrollment grew for the first time in a decade. The 3% uptick brought it to 10,106 students with a large freshman class.

At the start of this academic year, UM’s enrollment shrank by 1.5% despite welcoming its largest freshman class in six years.

Meanwhile, across the divide, Montana State University in Bozeman set a spring enrollment record with 15,717 students attending classes this semester.

Overall retention from fall-to-spring semesters at UM is currently at 88%, which is a 1.5% increase from the previous year. MSU reported 90% fall-to-spring retention, a 2% increase from the previous year and the highest rate recorded in the last decade at the campus.

“(Our retention rate) is obviously in the ballpark for some of our competitors, too, which is good,” Kuntz said.

One area of concern for UM officials with the spring enrollment count was shrinkage in the numbers of first-generation students and Pell Grant-eligible students. Those fell 11.1% and 8% respectively from last spring.

Federal Pell Grants are awarded only to undergraduate students who have “exceptional financial need” and have not earned a professional degree. The maximum award for the 2023-2024 award year is $7,395. However the amount a student receives depends on their expected family contribution, cost of attendance at their campus, and if they are pursuing courses as a full-time or part-time student.

“While UM has a huge proportion of those students, we were down with those students last fall, too,” Kuntz said. ”So these numbers correlate pretty closely to what we saw from the fall in terms of year-over-year change that there is less first-generation and less Pell students on campus.”

According to enrollment data from the National Center for Education Statistics, about 30% of the students attending UM during the 2020-2021 school year were Pell Grant recipients compared with the 20% at MSU that same academic year.

Though UM has seen a decrease among low-income students, the university has promising signs that forecast an enrollment increase in the near future. This week, the number of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) the university has received from prospective students is up from the previous year. The FAFSA is a form completed by current and prospective college students to determine their eligibility for student financial aid.

“It’s still a little too early for us to throw a parade, but the number one indicator that we have are the FAFSAs that we received,” Kuntz said.

Filling out a FAFSA to pursue higher education does not necessarily mean that a student will attend classes at that campus. However, it is an important piece of the admission timeline, because the university can offer financial aid packages tailored to that student.

Those packages for UM students could include the new Grizzly Promise initiative, which was recently launched to make college more financially accessible for low-income, in-state students.

The university noticed that prospective students whose family incomes are less than $50,000 were choosing not to enroll at UM (despite often being offered full tuition) because students did not fully understand the financial aid packages available to them.

“What we wanted to do was ensure that they knew the opportunities that were in front of them and that they knew that we were committed to their success, that we were giving them free tuition and fees,” said Mary Kreta, UM vice president for enrollment and strategic initiatives. “If they want to come, the financial barriers shouldn't be the problem.”

Though it’s too soon to tell if the new Grizzly Promise packages are successful in bolstering the number of low-income students at the university, they are optimistic it’ll bolster next fall’s enrollment.

“We feel confident saying that the big marketing push, packaging up that aid like we did with Grizzly Promise, is starting to yield more FAFSAs to UM,” Kuntz said. “As we look from here on out, the number one indicator we have of a student enrolling at UM in August is if their FAFSA is filed.”

At Missoula College, the number of students enrolled in courses skyrocketed by 63% from fall semester, fueled by an infusion of dual-enrollment students this spring. The number of dual-enrollment students attending both campuses swelled from 192 in the fall to 1,081 in the spring enrollment count. Compared with last spring, Missoula College's enrollment grew by 19%.

At MSU, there are currently 546 dual-enrollment students, an increase of 18% from the previous spring.

UM suspects that growth was influenced by the combination of expanded dual-enrollment opportunities offered to students both in-person and online and the efforts of local schools to help spur their students' experiences in higher education before graduating from high school.

The growth among high school students taking courses through Missoula College and UM offers the university “a strong pool of students to be recruiting,” Kuntz said.

“If you’re taking a class at the University of Montana or Missoula College, the chances of you going to college are much higher,” Kuntz said. “So the higher that number gets the more excited we get, and it’s been really fun to see that number climb in recent years.”

By offering more dual enrollment opportunities, students outside of Missoula can access those courses without having to drive to campus, making those college credits more accessible.

“It makes a big difference tearing down some of those barriers to higher education,” Kuntz said. “Getting that early head start for a lot of these students could often be the difference between them getting an associate’s or bachelor’s degree versus not going to college at all.”