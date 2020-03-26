University of Montana plans to adapt to COVID-19 effects

Bodnar said while he couldn't say with absolute certainty, he expected in-person classes would be able to resume in the fall. However, he recommended that departments offer as many online classes as possible to help students who may still be looking for that option.

Students and faculty have been calling for a decision on whether graduation will be held in early May as scheduled, but as of yet Bodnar said there had not been a final decision. He said the Montana University System was working together to determine all the options, but that an in-person commencement ceremony was very unlikely.

“It’s not necessarily a decision to cancel or not cancel. It could be cancel, postpone or some kind of different modality, such as virtual,” he said. “It is unlikely we will have a large in-person ceremony on May 9. Exceedingly unlikely. But before saying what it’s going to be, we’re working through all the options at the system level.”

The Faculty Senate, which met virtually through video-conferencing for the first time, voted to allow undergraduate students to choose whether they want to be awarded a standard letter grade this semester, or opt for a broadly tiered pass-fail option.