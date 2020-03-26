University of Montana plans to adapt to COVID-19 effects

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar presented a host of ideas and plans for dealing with the long-term effects of coronavirus on higher education Thursday evening as the Faculty Senate approved plans to help students stressed by the switch to remote learning.
Among the strategies Bodnar raised as possibilities was increasing the number of online classes offered this coming fall for new students who may be wary to venture off to college, even if the threat of COVID-19 has fallen.
“We all need to do some hard thinking on how this will affect the future of UM and higher education at large,” Bodnar said. “We know there will be changes in student behavior for this fall. Coming into this, our out-of-state applications were up 37% for next year. I don't think that will hold. Students are going to be thinking about how they start college in different ways.”
He suggested offering students the ability to take their first or first two semesters remotely, or perhaps offering co-enrollment programs allowing them to take their first few classes at UM’s affiliates across the state, like Helena College.
While he mostly focused on students’ potential desire to stay home, he also said Montana’s rural character might help to attract more students than universities in more urban settings where social-distancing is more difficult and the virus has spread more rapidly.
Bodnar said while he couldn't say with absolute certainty, he expected in-person classes would be able to resume in the fall. However, he recommended that departments offer as many online classes as possible to help students who may still be looking for that option.
Students and faculty have been calling for a decision on whether graduation will be held in early May as scheduled, but as of yet Bodnar said there had not been a final decision. He said the Montana University System was working together to determine all the options, but that an in-person commencement ceremony was very unlikely.
“It’s not necessarily a decision to cancel or not cancel. It could be cancel, postpone or some kind of different modality, such as virtual,” he said. “It is unlikely we will have a large in-person ceremony on May 9. Exceedingly unlikely. But before saying what it’s going to be, we’re working through all the options at the system level.”
The Faculty Senate, which met virtually through video-conferencing for the first time, voted to allow undergraduate students to choose whether they want to be awarded a standard letter grade this semester, or opt for a broadly tiered pass-fail option.
The option, Provost Jon Harbor said, was intended to provide stress relief to students who were struggling to adjust to remote learning. Students will be allowed to make the decision after receiving their grades at the end of the semester.
Under the policy, students who choose to switch away from a traditional letter grade will be awarded either a complete credit, a credit, or no credit. Credit is awarded to a D letter grade, and no credit for an F, with complete credit for the three highest letters. None of the options will affect the student’s overall GPA.
Harbor said the intention was to allow students who did well and wanted to keep high letter grades to do so, but not penalize students who were interrupted to no fault of their own by coronavirus.
Some faculty raised concerns about how accreditors, medical schools or other institutions judging students’ transcripts would view the options. Harbor said that there would be special note about coronavirus and the switch to remote learning on students’ transcripts, but if a student was concerned about it affecting their chances of gaining admissions to a higher degree program, they should consider maintaining the standard letter grade.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.