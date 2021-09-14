University of Montana police investigating assault in campus residence hall

The University of Montana is investigating a “drug-facilitated aggravated assault” that happened early Sunday in a campus residence hall.

University police are working to identify a suspect, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said. There have been no arrests.

“The victim may have been drugged by an unknown individual,” a Monday alert from the university said.

The alert does not specify what kind of assault, but does say "this alert could be triggering to anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault."

The assault was initially reported to the Campus Security Authority, which includes employees at the Title IX Office and resident assistants.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call university police at 406-243-4000.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support as a survivor of violence, harassment or discrimination, contact the Student Advocacy Resource Center at 406-243-6559. Contacting the resource center does not mean you are reporting the crime to the Title IX office or any other agency.

The university also offers police escorts (GRIZ Walk) if you're uncomfortable walking alone on campus, and emergency phones are available for use, too.

