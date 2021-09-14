 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Montana police investigating drug-facilitated campus assault
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

University of Montana police investigating drug-facilitated campus assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana is investigating a “drug-facilitated aggravated assault” that happened early Sunday.

A report has not been filed with university police or the Missoula Police Department, but UMPD is working to identify a suspect, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The victim may have been drugged by an unknown individual,” a Monday alert from the university said.

The assault was initially reported to the Campus Security Authority, which includes employees at the Title IX Office and resident assistants. It occurred in a campus residence hall.

There have been no arrests made yet, Kuntz added. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call UMPD at 406-243-4000.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish designer turns plastic waste into furniture

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News