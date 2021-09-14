University of Montana police investigating drug-facilitated campus assault

The University of Montana is investigating a “drug-facilitated aggravated assault” that happened early Sunday.
A report has not been filed with university police or the Missoula Police Department, but UMPD is working to identify a suspect, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said.
“The victim may have been drugged by an unknown individual,” a Monday alert from the university said.
The assault was initially reported to the Campus Security Authority, which includes employees at the Title IX Office and resident assistants. It occurred in a campus residence hall.
There have been no arrests made yet, Kuntz added. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call UMPD at 406-243-4000.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
