University of Montana police investigating drug-facilitated campus assault

The University of Montana is investigating a “drug-facilitated aggravated assault” that happened early Sunday.

A report has not been filed with university police or the Missoula Police Department, but UMPD is working to identify a suspect, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The victim may have been drugged by an unknown individual,” a Monday alert from the university said.

The assault was initially reported to the Campus Security Authority, which includes employees at the Title IX Office and resident assistants. It occurred in a campus residence hall.

There have been no arrests made yet, Kuntz added. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call UMPD at 406-243-4000.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.