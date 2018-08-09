The grunge goodness of Pearl Jam has graced the University of Montana many times, and UM is preparing for the band’s largest Missoula show ever as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers return on Monday, Aug. 13, UM said in a news release.
In the release, UM asks that people be aware of the following:
• Campus Drive near Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be closed intermittently to traffic through Sunday, Aug. 12. The road will be fully closed Sunday evening through Tuesday morning, Aug. 12-14.
• UM will close the M Trail and Mount Sentinel for the full 24 hours of Monday, Aug. 13, because of Stage II fire restrictions and tinder-dry grass conditions. That time coincides with the pre-concert tailgate from 3 to 8 p.m. and the 8 p.m. concert. UM officials will evaluate future Mount Sentinel closures as the fire season progresses.
• Parking Lot Z adjacent to the Adams Center will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 15.
• Pearl Jam Merch World, as well as the Adams Center Box Office and Will Call, will open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.
• UM students and employees are encouraged to avoid driving to campus on Monday. UDASH will provide free bus shuttle service to campus that day. Anyone can park for free at the Lewis & Clark Transfer Center and the Dornblaser Park and Ride and take UDASH to Miller Hall, Jesse Hall and the Music Building beginning at 7:10 a.m. Buses will run every 20 minutes until 2 p.m. Buses will run every eight to 12 minutes from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Visit http://bit.ly/2noN7le or call 406-243-4599 for more information.
• The following UM parking lots will be closed to regular parking Monday: L, M, M1, N, N1, P, S, T, U, V, W, Y and Z. Assigned reserved parking permits will be honored until 5 p.m. Sections of the following streets near the stadium also will be closed to general traffic: Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Van Buren Street, Connell Avenue, Eddy Avenue and Maurice Avenue. Parking maps are online at http://bit.ly/2vRSNrL.
• The Adams Center will be closed to the general public on Monday except for the Box Office lobby. Youth camps will continue, and Campus Recreation Outdoor Programs will close at 6 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
• Concert parking opens at 8 a.m. Monday.
• The Rock2Vote Festival begins at 3 p.m. Monday in the tailgate and Campus Drive areas.
• The stadium gates open to concertgoers at 6 p.m. Monday.
• Prohibited items inside the stadium include bags larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, professional cameras, and food and drink purchased outside the festival area.
• Pick the right gate. All general admission floor tickets enter through Gate 1 on the northwest side of the stadium at Merch World. Ten Club ticket holders enter through Gate 9 on the north side.
More information is online at grizevents.com.
UM notes Pearl Jam has performed live for 28 years. Ten studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with more than 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The campus release said this will be the band’s second concert in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the first took place in June 1998.