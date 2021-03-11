University of Montana presents campus improvement plan

The western entrance to the UM campus will be “refreshed, renewed and revitalized” with monument signage, Lasiter said. Walkways and other aesthetic features in the area would also be updated to make the campus more inviting.

“The first time I visited the University of Montana, frankly, when I got on Arthur Boulevard, I drove right past it,” Lasiter said. “I didn't know where to turn in, I didn't know where to go. We need to fix that.”

The Ryman Walk from Arthur Street to the grizzly statue near the Oval will also be refreshed with new landscaping, new paving, branding, and a new plaza to connect the existing Corner Store to the new dining hall.

The projects will be paid for with money freed up from a restructuring of operating debt that the university completed about two years ago, University of Montana spokesperson Dave Kuntz told the Missoulian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“About two years ago, we went out and refinanced it and got a lower interest rate,” Kuntz said. “As part of that refinance, we got about $100 million.”

The Legislature in session will also determine if the university gets any state resources to put toward the proposed projects.