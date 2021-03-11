University of Montana presents campus improvement plan

The University of Montana unveiled a plan for campus improvements on Thursday that include a new dining facility, the renovation of Knowles Hall and the expansion of the Memorial Row walkway connecting campus to the Adams Center and Clark Fork River.
University of Montana leadership presented the plan by SMA Architects to the Montana University System’s Board of Regents, who will vote on whether to approve the plan in their May meeting.
The most significant project is a new dining facility that would replace the Food Zoo in the Lommasson Center. The proposed 44,000-square-foot dining hall would have a basement, first floor and partial second floor with outdoor decks for seating, according to plans shared with the Missoulian. Once complete, the old Food Zoo would be demolished around 2024.
Paul Lasiter, vice president for operations and finance at UM, told regents that putting the facility at the center of campus will help it become a “destination location” for students, the community and visitors.
Renovations to Knowles Hall, a residence hall on campus, are also a central part of the plan. The hall’s energy and water infrastructure would be upgraded, among other things, including improved common spaces.
The western entrance to the UM campus will be “refreshed, renewed and revitalized” with monument signage, Lasiter said. Walkways and other aesthetic features in the area would also be updated to make the campus more inviting.
“The first time I visited the University of Montana, frankly, when I got on Arthur Boulevard, I drove right past it,” Lasiter said. “I didn't know where to turn in, I didn't know where to go. We need to fix that.”
The Ryman Walk from Arthur Street to the grizzly statue near the Oval will also be refreshed with new landscaping, new paving, branding, and a new plaza to connect the existing Corner Store to the new dining hall.
The projects will be paid for with money freed up from a restructuring of operating debt that the university completed about two years ago, University of Montana spokesperson Dave Kuntz told the Missoulian.
“About two years ago, we went out and refinanced it and got a lower interest rate,” Kuntz said. “As part of that refinance, we got about $100 million.”
The Legislature in session will also determine if the university gets any state resources to put toward the proposed projects.
Lasiter said the plan focuses on serving existing students while also attracting new students by showcasing the natural beauty surrounding the campus.
If regents approve the plan, demolition of a portion of the Lommasson Center for the new dining hall could begin this summer, Kuntz said.
Campus infrastructure improvements will also include upgrades to UM’s heating facility, which is expected to increase efficiency and yield cost savings, Kuntz said.
In addition to the student life master plan, UM has two proposals for larger projects in front of the Legislature.
One proposal would build a new College of Forestry from Montana timber. UM is asking the Legislature approve a $25 million dollar bond for the project, which the university would match with $20 million.
As proposed, the new College of Forestry building would be built from cross-laminated timber, meaning that instead of being framed by steel and concrete, the interior and exterior of the facility would be built with a product grown, harvested and manufactured in Montana.
The university is also asking the Legislature for permission to raise money to build a Museum of Art and Culture on campus by the Administration Center, which UM would fund through private donations.
Kuntz said he doesn’t expect that the university will know if the Legislature will fund those projects for at least another month.