University of Montana president doubles down on in-person fall semester

The University of Montana president doubled down on UM’s commitment to hold in-person classes during a virtual alumni town hall meeting Thursday night.
UM President Seth Bodnar, who took questions about UM’s COVID-19 response and its plans for the coming fall semester, said it was UM’s duty to do everything it could to be open for in-person classes, rather than opting for the “easy” solution of remaining solely online.
“We’ve been lucky here in Montana, and not just lucky, but I think we had a well-executed plan that enabled Montana to have the fewest number of cases per capita in the entire country, which does position us very well to move back to in-person instruction in the fall,” Bodnar said.
Universities across the country have been left to weigh the costs and benefits of holding in-person classes, which includes understanding what students feel most comfortable with, and how a decision to remain online will affect enrollment and perceived value. Bodnar said that a team at UM, as well as one at the state level, was working to design more specific protocols on how to safely hold in-person classes.
Asked about whether all students arriving on campus would be tested for COVID-19 and whether there was enough space to isolate infected people, Bodnar said all of those things were still being explored as the situation develops.
“We are working very closely with experts here on campus and in our community to make sure we’re taking appropriate steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, to understand and ensure we have the correct testing protocols to understand the prevalence and the spread, and also to make sure we’re able to conduct effective contact tracing and that we have sufficient isolation and quarantine capacity for students who do have COVID, because we will have cases,” Bodnar said.
UM has not set a specific number of infections on campus that would trigger a return to remote learning, but Bodnar said the knowledge of how COVID-19 works was growing and society’s increasing ability to manage its effects would allow UM to take the steps needed to ensure safety.
Bodnar was reluctant to say that UM was trying to capitalize on Montana’s relatively low case numbers in its recruitment efforts, but he acknowledged that marketing efforts were focusing on the fact that UM would be “wide open” for fall semester, and that it would likely be more attractive for students from more urban and densely populated states like California and parts of Washington and Oregon.
Bodnar noted that out-of-state applications were up 33% over last year at this time.
The virtual event is part of a series, with next week's featuring UM professor Jay Evans, who is also the CEO of Missoula biotech company Inimmune. Evans and his team at UM's Center for Translational Medicine were awarded a $2.5 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to work toward developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
