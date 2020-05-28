University of Montana president doubles down on in-person fall semester

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Montana president doubled down on UM’s commitment to hold in-person classes during a virtual alumni town hall meeting Thursday night.

UM President Seth Bodnar, who took questions about UM’s COVID-19 response and its plans for the coming fall semester, said it was UM’s duty to do everything it could to be open for in-person classes, rather than opting for the “easy” solution of remaining solely online.

“We’ve been lucky here in Montana, and not just lucky, but I think we had a well-executed plan that enabled Montana to have the fewest number of cases per capita in the entire country, which does position us very well to move back to in-person instruction in the fall,” Bodnar said.

Universities across the country have been left to weigh the costs and benefits of holding in-person classes, which includes understanding what students feel most comfortable with, and how a decision to remain online will affect enrollment and perceived value. Bodnar said that a team at UM, as well as one at the state level, was working to design more specific protocols on how to safely hold in-person classes.