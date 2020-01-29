As the smell of dried cow pies filled the University of Montana Oval Wednesday, competition was in the air in advance of an epic turd-tossing throw-down between President Seth Bodnar and Mayor John Engen.
In the background, the sounds of chainsaws invited students walking to and from class to try out a crosscut saw or throw an ax with the Woodsmen Team and Forestry Club.
The festivities are part of the annual Boondockers Day, which precedes the yearly Foresters’ Ball set for Saturday, Feb. 7.
“We’re showcasing what forestry is and what we do,” said Priya Keller, the publicity officer for the Foresters’ Ball, adding Boondockers Day is also an effort to get the word out about the Ball.
The main event is the annual cow pie tossing contest between Tom DeLuca, dean of the School of Forestry, and Law School Dean Paul Kirgis. DeLuca has been the reigning champion for the past two years, but this year organizers added a twist.
Engen and Bodnar were added to the mix to see who could throw the poo the farthest.
“I’m just here to be humiliated,” Engen chuckled, as he watched some of the ax throwing demonstrations before the competition. In the distance, Bodnar walked towards the gathering from Main Hall, the final competitor to arrive.
“Have you been practicing?” Bodnar called out as he approached the mayor.
As the competitors each reached into a plastic grocery bag to pick their dried pie of poo, Engen joked, “This is me trying to bring dignity to the office.”
DeLuca threw first, with a technique obviously born of experience, and the crowd "oohed" and "ahhed" as his poo patty soared through the air and rolled several feet before settling in the distance.
Bodnar’s toss had less height and a more direct route than DeLuca’s and despite his own personal cheerleading squad on the sidelines, Kirgis’ smaller and lighter cow pie ended up somewhat foiled by the wind. Engen opted for a Frisbee-style toss, throwing the poo patty like a disc.
But not one of them could dethrone the cow pie king, as their turd tosses all fell well short of DeLuca’s initial throw.
You have free articles remaining.
Engen was included in the event this year as a nod to the fact that the Foresters’ Ball is more than a campus tradition, but one that involves the entire community, Keller said.
“The School of Forestry and the University of Montana are on the front line of sustainability and of problem solving and global warming, and the community that it’s in is Missoula, Montana,” she said, adding they wanted to highlight the relationship between UM and the city in working together.
“As mayor and a graduate, UM and the city are inextricable,” Engen said. “So with events like this, we can have lots of fun and also work together to solve community problems.”
Priya said organizers want the larger Missoula population to know the Foresters’ Ball is not just for students, but for everyone.
“Montana is a natural resource state and I think as a state we’re on the front line of showing the rest of the U.S. that this is the future of sustainability,” she said. “I think the Foresters’ Ball and the School of Forestry really showcase the hands-on work that we do at this university.”
The Ball, which started in 1915, takes months of planning and a full week to set up, as the forestry students completely transform Schreiber Gym into an 1890s logging town from scratch.
“The set-up starts Monday and everyone is planning now. All of us here are going to be missing all of our classes next week,” Keller said, referring to the forestry students helping with Boondockers Day.
The Ball features music, swing dancing, a chapel where you can get "married" or "divorced," and even a jail for anyone having too good a time. There’s a beer garden that overlooks the dance floor and this year, they’ve added a bank that will house ATMs.
Keller said there are several opportunities to make donations at the Ball and in the past, many people only had credit or debit cards. The event itself raises money for scholarships for forestry students.
“It definitely goes to a good cause,” Keller said. “There are so many things you can do at the Foresters’ Ball. It’s a perfect date night.”
For more information on the Foresters’ Ball and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/foresters-ball-tickets-77168975483.