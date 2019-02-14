A proposed tuition freeze for Montana students flew past one hurdle this week in Helena.
Thursday, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar told the Faculty Senate that Gov. Steve Bullock's proposal for funding the Montana University System passed unanimously in the joint subcommittee on education one day earlier. The proposal includes $24 million for a tuition "buy down."
"That is very good news," Bodnar said. "It's very encouraging. It is an indicator that subcommittee, that is obviously bipartisan, is very supportive of what we are doing as a system, very supportive of making sure the high quality education continues to be affordable for Montanans."
A proposal to put $5 million toward need-based aid with a $5 million match from foundations got cut to $2 million and an equivalent match, Bodnar said. Originally, the governor had wanted to provide a total of $10 million for students from families with the lowest incomes.
"It's still good progress. We might get some of that back," Bodnar said.
Bodnar and Provost Jon Harbor offered their remarks the same week UM released enrollment numbers.
Since last spring, the headcount fell 3.1 percent to 10,644, and the number of full time equivalent students dropped 9.1 percent to 8,303. However, Bodnar said that isn't a surprise because UM started the fall with fewer students.
"So the spring to spring comparison of course is going to be lower," Bodnar said.
UM touted the slight uptick in persistence rate, or number of students who continue from fall to spring, and the president also highlighted it to the Faculty Senate. It went up 1.7 percent, and vice president for enrollment Cathy Cole earlier said the number means UM lost fewer students this year from one semester to the next compared to last year.
Harbor said UM is recruiting for summer and already has reached 1,000 students: "That's looking very promising."
UM also is reviewing proposals from companies to expand online education. In public comment, Ross Best said the proposals must be available to the public so people can follow along at an upcoming meeting to score them. Best is a government wonk and UM student who has pushed the campus to adhere to the Montana Constitution's protection of the public's right to observe government in action and participate fully with access to records.
Harbor said he believes the meeting will be open. UM had posted a link to the request for proposals on its Online Program Management website but did not appear to have linked to the actual proposals as of Thursday.
This story has been corrected to reflect Ross Best's comments.