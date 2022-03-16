University of Montana president's residence to be listed for sale

The University of Montana will sell the president’s residence on Gerald Avenue citing deferred maintenance costs after the Board of Regents approved the action in a meeting last week.

President Seth Bodnar and his family currently live in the home and it has not yet been listed for sale. It has been used by the university for over 40 years with the dual purpose as a residence for the president and to host public, social occasions.

“It has been a tremendous privilege for my family to live in this historic home,” Bodnar said. “However we acknowledge that making this nearly 100-year-old home ADA-accessible and bringing it up to full compliance with the codes and standards required of a public building today would be extremely expensive."

The president’s residence underwent repairs in early 2018, shortly after the Bodnars moved in, to remedy potential fall hazards posed by a staircase railing. The renovations cost $16,000 and were covered by the facilities department budget, according to the university.

At the time of those renovations, the university noted that the home did not have a ramp for wheelchair access, the only public restroom in the home was not ADA-compliant and the hallway leading to the bathroom was too narrow for a wheelchair.

Prior to that, the home had previously undergone renovations to the kitchen in 2009 and a remodel of the master bathroom in 2008.

“This now has risen to a level where we don’t believe it’s cost effective,” said Deputy Commissioner for Budget and Planning Tyler Trevor at the Board of Regents meeting.

Public social gatherings previously hosted at the president’s house will be moved to the Prescott House on campus. Additionally, the president will receive a housing stipend.

Proceeds from the sale of the home will be used for “the benefit of students” at the university’s discretion, Trevor said.

UM previously secured private funding for renovations to the president’s home, however it was not enough to cover the total cost. Those funds will also be redirected to benefit students, said Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.

"So it’s kind of a win-win for us in many ways,” Christian said

Other projects

The regents also authorized construction of a new privately funded indoor practice facility at UM.

A turf field will be covered by an inflatable dome in the northwest corner of campus at the south end of the river bowl, parallel to Fifth Street. The bubble will be taken down each spring and then reconstructed in the fall.

The $7.25 million facility will be used by university athletics and will also be available to lease by other groups in the community, including local high schools.

“This is a significant benefit to the athletic program as well as the overall campus recreations,” Trevor said.

Costs for renovations to Knowles Residence Hall at UM have risen due to inflation, supply-chain issues and the current state of the labor market, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz.

Regents approved the increased spending authority for the university from $12 million to $18 million for design fees, construction, furniture and equipment.

The increase will be funded through revenue bond refinancing.

