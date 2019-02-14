University of Montana professor G.G. Weix condemned the harassment a student said she experienced in the University Center while the junior recruited for a club that supports free market ideals.
“I have no basis to dispute that someone with differing views may have accosted Ms. (Taylor) Powell in inappropriate ways based on their disagreements with her strongly stated and controversial political beliefs,” Weix wrote in a statement provided by her lawyer. “Some may even have harassed her.”
Powell displayed a poster that read, “Big Government Sucks.”
The junior studying psychology and political science alleged anthropology students emboldened by a class assignment from Weix told her to “f--- off” and “f--- your organization.” Last week, she made a complaint to the Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office and alleged she was harassed due to her political views.
Powell was recruiting students to Turning Point, U.S.A., a group that aims to combine culture and politics to “rebrand free market values” and engage young people in supporting limited government.
“Unfortunately, in the culture we currently find ourselves, this (harassment) sometimes happens,” Weix wrote. “If so, however, I condemn the behavior.”
Weix stressed the condemnation in bold type. In the statement provided by lawyer Quentin Rhoades, she also stressed the role the university plays.
“A university is the one place, of all places, where the free exchange of candidly-held ideas is and should be diligently protected,” Weix said.
***
Powell earlier said she is accustomed to debating ideas, but the situation she encountered at the UC was different.
She said more students than usual crowded her table, and many of them asked the same boilerplate questions. She estimated at least four used vulgar and rude language and she was insulted as a North Dakota transplant.
Powell also said Weix approached her at the table and said, “How did you like my students?”
In her statement, Weix described her perspective of the interaction with Powell, the nature of the course, and the instructions she gave her students. Wiex has been at UM since 1992.
She said she is teaching a course called “Fieldworking” where students learn “ethnographic research methods.”
“The emphasis of course is observation and conversation in different sites, typically those on a college campus,” Weix said.
She listed examples of those used this spring, including The Forester’s Ball, Irish Studies Program, Mountain Line Bus, Kyi Yo Club, and groups recuiting at tables in the UC, among others.
“I orally instructed students to be polite and respectful, and to gather information in the public venue of the atrium,” Weix said. “They could simply observe and take notes, or they could engage in conversation.
“They were to remain together in a group, and return to class promptly, which all of them did.”
She said she is not aware of any evidence to support a claim that her students did not comply with her instructions to be polite and respectful. She said her syllabus also instructs students to comply with the Student Code of Conduct.
“Ms. Powell’s accusations appear to arise from an erroneous inference on her part that the persons who made her feel unwelcome or uncomfortable were my students,” Weix wrote. “I do not believe they were.”
***
Weix also said she believed her own interactions with Powell were amicable.
On Jan. 24, she said she approached Powell to talk with her about her “Big Government Sucks” poster. She and Powell both said they discussed the government shutdown and UM’s efforts to raise money for Transportation Security Administration employees.
“I departed on what I thought was reasonably amicable terms, given our policy disagreements,” Weix said.
She said she subsequently introduced herself to Powell on Jan. 29 and thanked her for talking to students: “Again, we parted on what I thought was mutually respectful terms.”
Weix said she reserves her right to voice disagreement with others “in the public square,” and to voice disagreement in a respectful way. She said she would never interfere with the same rights of others, even when she “vehemently” disagrees with them.
“I have a strong and abiding commitment to freedom of expression on campus and everywhere in public life,” Weix said.
The Equal Opportunity office notes UM prohibits harassment based on political ideas, and it also protects academic freedom and “constitutionally protected expression.”
“This means that the Discrimination Policy cannot be applied in a way that it restricts academic freedom or free speech,” EO director Jessica Weltman wrote earlier.