Denise Dowling, longtime broadcast journalist, journalism professor and two-time interim dean of the University of Montana School of Journalism, has won a national award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her radio documentary “Alex, Not Amy: Growing Up Transgender in the Rural West.”
The documentary follows the story of 10-year-old Alex O’Neill, who knew he was a boy when he was a toddler, as he changes his gender legally and socially. Listeners get to know Alex and his family as they navigate issues like which swim team Alex competes on and which bathroom he uses while he’s at school.
The story looks at the policy, history, mental health concerns and trends around transgender youth. But, it’s about much more too — it’s a story about family, identity, community and belonging.
Dowling’s piece, which originally aired on Montana Public Radio, also was named a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association, and is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award as well. In addition, the documentary was named a finalist for an E.B. Craney Award from the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation in the Radio Non-Commercial Program of the Year category.
The Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi Awards recognize the best in professional journalism in categories covering print, radio, television, newsletters, art/graphics, online and research. This year’s winners will be honored during a June ceremony in Washington, D.C.