University of Montana professor on paid leave pending investigation

“If Smith receives disciplinary action, it won’t be for his thoughts or beliefs or writing, it will be for actions and impact based on the students he taught or the people he worked with,” Kuntz said.

The Title IX office has three full-time investigators with the ability to add capacity if needed. Kuntz anticipates this investigation will be handled by UM Title IX staff, as opposed to bringing on an outside investigative firm.

Kuntz isn’t aware of any tenured professors who have recently run into free speech issues, but did say this has been an issue with some guest speakers in the past.

Kim Dudik, a Missoula-based lawyer whose firm specializes in protecting citizen’s rights and advocating for policy reform, said tenure should not be a "shield" to stop someone from termination.

A UM alum, Dudik did not want to speculate on processes regarding university investigations.

"Even though someone is tenured, if what they're doing, as the person in this case seems to be doing, is normalizing gender-based discrimination and sexism, I would hope that just because the person is tenured it wouldn't be a reason to not relieve them of their duties because then that's institutional sexism," Dudik said.