University of Montana professor put on paid leave pending investigation

A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the student newspaper on several of his blog posts and videos that made troubling statements about women, Muslims and individuals who are LGBTQ.
"Rob Smith is on leave pending the conclusion of the university’s investigation. That action was made last night," said UM spokesman Dave Kuntz on Tuesday morning. "Mr. Smith will no longer be teaching and he will not be physically on campus during his leave."
Smith proactively agreed to go on leave, Kuntz added, saying Smith initiated the conversation about that action on Monday.
Smith's classes will continue as scheduled with another instructor.
"The university's goal is to make this transition with as little disruption as possible for the students in the computer science department."
In a statement Monday, UM President Seth Bodnar called Smith's views "homophobic and misogynistic" and said he was personally disgusted following the reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
"Building a culture of respect, empowerment and equity is foundational to our mission at UM as well as personally important to me," Bodnar added. "I have directed the appropriate university officials to take immediate action to address this matter through investigatory and supportive measures."
Smith started the blog, called “Upward Thought,” in 2013 and joined the university as an associate professor in July 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In one post, he encourages men of all ages to engage in relationships with women as close to 18 as possible because they begin to “lose value” after the age of 16. In another, he states that crises around child sex trafficking and pedophilia are driven by “sins” of accepting queer and transgender people.
In January 2017, Smith authored a post titled “Muslim Immigration: Stacking the deck to fulfill prophecy.”
“The fact is that one cannot both be a peaceful Muslim and a faithful Muslim,” Smith wrote. “In other words, Muslims are only peaceful to the degree that they are not Muslims.”
Smith supports his claims by citing the Bible and and Mormon texts. The blog frequently links to a YouTube channel of the same name with 304 subscribers. The Kaimin reported that Smith “was excommunicated from the Mormon church.”
His blog posts have been largely deleted or archived since the Kaimin first began reporting on the issue. The newspaper saved PDFs of his blog posts to its website.
In the wake of the Kaimin’s reporting, students on campus have organized a website, a Change.org petition and a Facebook page calling for Smith to be fired.
Kuntz said putting Smith, a tenured professor, on paid administrative leave during the investigation is consistent with the university’s collective bargaining agreement with the faculty.
"That status could change at the conclusion of the university’s investigation," he said.
