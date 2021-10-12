University of Montana professor put on paid leave pending investigation

A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the student newspaper on several of his blog posts and videos that made troubling statements about women, Muslims and individuals who are LGBTQ.

"Rob Smith is on leave pending the conclusion of the university’s investigation. That action was made last night," said UM spokesman Dave Kuntz on Tuesday morning. "Mr. Smith will no longer be teaching and he will not be physically on campus during his leave."

Smith proactively agreed to go on leave, Kuntz added, saying Smith initiated the conversation about that action on Monday.

Smith's classes will continue as scheduled with another instructor.

"The university's goal is to make this transition with as little disruption as possible for the students in the computer science department."

In a statement Monday, UM President Seth Bodnar called Smith's views "homophobic and misogynistic" and said he was personally disgusted following the reporting by the Montana Kaimin.