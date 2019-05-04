Even back in 1966, a University of Montana graduate student talked about preserving Native American languages, in this case the names of edible and medicinal plants used by residents of the Flathead Indian Reservation.
"As knowledge of my study became known on the reservation, many curious and interested Indians asked me if I had collected various plants or told me of different uses for plants which I already had," wrote Ron Stubbs in his master's degree thesis. When possible, he had at least two people identify each plant. " … My informants … expressed an intense desire to make sure that I recorded information concerning each plant correctly."
This year, prompted by a UM faculty member, Montana lawmakers adopted a resolution supporting 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.
"Montana is the home to 13 different Indigenous languages," said associate professor Rosalyn LaPier in an email. "Folks like me and others at UM work on the national and international stage to strengthen policies regarding (Native American) languages."
In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly made a proclamation declaring 2019 a time to support Native languages, which the UN noted "play a crucial role in our lives."
"They are not only our first medium for communication, education and social integration, but are also at the heart of each person’s unique identity, cultural history and memory," said the UN proclamation.
LaPier requested the 2019 Montana Legislature's American Indian Caucus take up a resolution in support of the UN proclamation, and legislators adopted the statement partly to "draw attention to the critical loss of Indigenous languages."
The joint resolution was introduced by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder; Rep. Jade Bahr, D-Billings; Rep. Barbara Bessette, D-Great Falls; Rep. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula; Rep. Tyson Runningwolf, D-Browning; Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency; and Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning.
"The 66th Legislature is committed to the continued preservation of tribal languages in Montana and urges all state agencies to take appropriate steps, when applicable, to support the preservation, revitalization and promotion of these valued languages and cultures."
Higher visibility
Kelly Webster, chief of staff for UM President Seth Bodnar, said in an email the campus stands behind the legislation.
"The UM family celebrates the signing of this joint resolution in support of the United Nation’s proclamation of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages," Webster said. "UM faculty and students have long been leaders in revitalizing, preserving, and strengthening indigenous languages and cultures, work that enriches our campus, our state, our country, and our world."
Native American language preservation is recently more visible on the UM campus. Last month for Arbor Week, LaPier said Environmental Studies interns added Salish names to local tree tags, such as sʔátqɫp for Ponderosa pine.
In January, LaPier herself participated in a gathering at Harvard University as an invited speaker to discuss the National Coalition of Native American Language Schools and Programs, an organization she helped found. She said this week that people often consider Native language and Native knowledge as separate entities, but that's not the case.
"Those things are really deeply connected," LaPier said. " … That's something I teach at UM, how those things are connected. And when you are revitalizing or even saving an indigenous language, you're also saving that community's indigenous knowledge, which is connected to their ecological knowledge and their environmental knowledge."
LaPier is an indigenous writer and ethnobotanist in Environmental Studies at UM, and she said the flagship has worked hard toward Native language preservation.
"University of Montana is one of the leaders in promoting and preserving Native American languages on the national stage," said LaPier, also an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana and Métis.
The joint resolution notes the Montana Secretary of State will provide copies of the legislation to recipients including the secretary general of the United Nations, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., each tribal government on the seven Montana reservations and Little Shell Chippewa tribe, and the Montana governor.