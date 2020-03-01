University of Montana program focuses on sustainability techniques of Indigenous people

University of Montana students interested in using centuries of ecological stewardship knowledge of Indigenous people to address sustainability issues can now earn a certificate in the subject.

The new certificate, Indigenous Knowledge and Environmental Sustainability, is a 12-credit program made up of classes already offered at UM in addition to a required internship in the field.

Rosalyn LaPier, an environmental studies professor and faculty mentor for the new certificate, said gaining the certificate will be invaluable to anyone hoping to work in environmental stewardship in the West.

“Any job you get in the Rocky Mountain West doing this kind of work, you’re going to be working with Indigenous people and the biodiversity that Indigenous people maintained for centuries,” said LaPier, who is Blackfeet and Métis. “Whether it is directly working with tribes or for an NGO (non-governmental organization), this knowledge can be used to solve 21st century problems.”

The certificate requires only one specific classroom course, Traditional Ecological Knowledge of Indigenous Peoples, as well as a native plant stewardship and ethnobotany internship. The rest of the credits are fulfilled with mentor-approved electives in the environmental sustainability and Indigenous knowledge fields.