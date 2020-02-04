University of Montana rebukes Foundation's censorship attempt

However, he said the initial request did not seem like an accident.

After the University of Montana received near-universal criticism for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Facebook post showing four white students as the winners of an MLK Day essay contest, Miller Shearer, who helped administer the essay contest, was called on to field questions from the more than 1,000 people commenting on the post, upset by the lack of people of color included in the essay contest.

He said he believed the Facebook post fiasco caused the extra scrutiny.

“When I received the call from the Foundation, indicating very clearly I would have to have my comments approved by the President's Office in order to appear on the Lorraine Hansberry docket, they prefaced it with ‘considering the events of the past several weeks around the MLK contest,’” he said. “I responded that I understood their concerns and, not to repeat controversy, but the request was a violation of academic freedom and I said I would be stepping down from the event because of the request.”