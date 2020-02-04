University of Montana rebukes Foundation's censorship attempt

The University of Montana Foundation tried to force a professor into gaining prior approval of a speech planned for an event later this month before being rebuked by UM administrators.
The professor involved has since condemned the request as a violation of academic freedom, as has the faculty union, though the requirement has been withdrawn, with the Foundation saying it was a misunderstanding on its part.
UM spokesperson Paula Short said the President’s Office had never requested to view or approve speeches from faculty as the professor said he was told by the Foundation. She said there was no question about the integrity of UM’s dedication to academic freedom.
“The University of Montana and, specifically, the Office of the President, does not review, edit, approve or otherwise vet faculty speeches or other academic products for any reason. This has not been a practice in the past and it is not done currently,” Short said in a statement. “The University of Montana wholly supports and endorses academic freedom.”
UM Foundation president and CEO Cindy Williams confirmed the request originated at the Foundation, UM’s associated private fundraising nonprofit, not Main Hall.
“I do understand the professor involved believed that the President’s Office had requested that information, and I can tell you the President’s Office had not requested that information from us, nor were they anticipating receiving that information from us,” Williams said.
When asked whether she was implying the professor had misunderstood the call, Williams clarified the misunderstanding was on the part of the Foundation while putting together its standard pre-event briefing.
“I think there may have been some misunderstanding within the Foundation staff about what information was needed for the briefing,” Williams said. “We didn’t need to review or receive Professor Shearer’s remarks. And I certainly regret any miscommunication about that.”
African-American Studies department chair and history professor Tobin Miller Shearer confirmed he was the professor Williams mentioned.
The ceremony he is scheduled to address — dedicating a room at the College of Education to Lorraine V. Hansberry, the first African-American woman to have a play performed on Broadway — is scheduled to include Miller Shearer giving a contextual history of Hansberry, as well as theater students performing scenes from one of Hansberry’s plays.
However, he said the initial request did not seem like an accident.
After the University of Montana received near-universal criticism for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Facebook post showing four white students as the winners of an MLK Day essay contest, Miller Shearer, who helped administer the essay contest, was called on to field questions from the more than 1,000 people commenting on the post, upset by the lack of people of color included in the essay contest.
He said he believed the Facebook post fiasco caused the extra scrutiny.
“When I received the call from the Foundation, indicating very clearly I would have to have my comments approved by the President's Office in order to appear on the Lorraine Hansberry docket, they prefaced it with ‘considering the events of the past several weeks around the MLK contest,’” he said. “I responded that I understood their concerns and, not to repeat controversy, but the request was a violation of academic freedom and I said I would be stepping down from the event because of the request.”
Miller Shearer said he brought the request to the attention of the faculty union, which then took it to the President’s Office.
Faculty union president Megan Stark confirmed the union felt the request was a violation of academic freedom, as guaranteed in faculty contracts, and brought it to Main Hall.
“We take the entire contract, in particular academic freedom, seriously,” Stark said, calling it the core of academic life. “We reached out to the administration to understand what happened ... . The President’s Office swiftly confirmed its dedication to academic freedom and indicated it would take steps to correct the situation.”
Miller Shearer said after speaking with Foundation leadership, he believes the issue has been properly resolved. He said he was still weighing whether he will participate in the event, he but appreciated the Foundation’s willingness to give him time to decide.
“At this juncture, having talked to the Foundation, I’m confident they are doing all they can to make sure it doesn't happen again and how serious that request was,” he said. “I also want to say how impressed I am by how seriously Main Hall took this issue, and by their ongoing commitment to ensuring academic freedom, even when it’s amid controversy.”