After a windfall payout two summers ago, the University of Montana recently dialed back the bonus money it paid to recruit a couple of top executives.
In one case, it doled out no extra cash.
In 2016, UM brought on its first vice president specifically charged with increasing enrollment after a steep decline. The flagship offered the vice president a $70,000 signing bonus with no strings attached.
At the time, a spokesman for the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education said the hire marked the first time a Montana University System campus had paid more than $5,000 in a recruitment bonus, an amount then designated by policy as typical.
That same year, the Commissioner's Office called on the UM president to step down, and last fall it hired current President Seth Bodnar, who took the helm in January.
Bodnar has since hired two UM executives, but with much lower or even no bonus money. After not renewing the contract of the earlier enrollment vice president, Bodnar recruited and hired a vice president to oversee both enrollment and communications.
Hired this summer, Vice President Cathy Cole will receive a $170,000 salary and "reasonable moving expenses." Her offer letter from UM does not include a signing bonus, and Associate Vice President for Human Resource Services Terri Phillips said UM had no other wage agreement with her outside the letter.
The drop in enrollment at UM has forced drastic budget and personnel reductions in recent years, and recruiting and keeping students remain priorities on the campus.
This spring, the president also recruited a second-in-command provost, a position held by an interim executive since June 2016. Provost Jon Harbor started earlier this month, and his offer letter notes a signing bonus of $10,000 and salary of $270,000 for an initial contract of three years.
Additionally, the letter offers Harbor full tenure upon hire, reasonable moving expenses, and temporary housing prior to the sale of his current home and before the purchase or lease of his permanent Missoula residence.
Kevin McRae, spokesman for the Commissioner's Office, noted a Montana Board of Regents policy updated in November 2016 addresses bonuses. "Typically, the amount of a recruitment signing bonus may not exceed 10 percent of the annual base salary in the employee’s initial contract or $10,000, whichever is less," said the policy. In an email, McRae also said most hires are secured without a recruitment bonus.
UM spokeswoman Paula Short said compensation, relocation expenses and other details in hiring contracts are unique and negotiated with each candidate.
"In every case, we strive to reach an agreement that is acceptable to both the candidate and the institution and one that yields exemplary professionals to join our team," Short said in an email.