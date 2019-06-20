The head of internship services and academic enrichment will be leaving the University of Montana in July after the flagship’s administration declined to renew his contract.
Academic Enrichment Executive Director Terry Berkhouse received a letter from the Office of the Provost in January informing him that budgeting and reorganization had made it impossible for his employment to continue. June 28 marks the end of his 31 years at the university.
“I’ve had a great time working here, and have a lot of really fond memories working with students,” Berkhouse said this week. “I’m looking forward to spending some time at home with my wife and grandkids, and moving on with my life, I suppose.”
At 64, he had one more year until retirement.