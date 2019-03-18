The University of Montana Big Sky Poll recently conducted its first-ever online poll, according to UM.
Montanans rated the job performances of Republican President Donald Trump; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont;, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont.; the U.S. Congress; Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat; and the Montana Legislature. Participants rated them as excellent, good, fair or poor.
According to the news release from UM:
Twenty-nine percent of registered voters think Trump is doing an excellent job, while 47 percent think he is doing a poor job. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans polled think the president is doing an excellent job, compared to 92 percent of Democrats polled who think he is doing a poor job.
Voters were split on their views of Tester, with 29 percent responding that he is doing an excellent job and 33 percent responding they think he is doing a poor job.
Nineteen percent of participants rated Daines’ job performance as excellent, and 23 percent rated it as poor.
Fifteen percent of Montana voters surveyed agree Gianforte is doing an excellent job, compared to 38 percent who think he is doing a poor job.
Three percent of voters rated the U.S. Congress as doing an excellent job, and 46 percent rated Congress as doing a poor job.
Montanans’ view of Bullock is evenly split, with 21 percent saying he is doing an excellent job and 21 percent saying he is doing a poor job.
Four percent think the Montana Legislature is doing an excellent job, while 12 percent think it's doing a poor job. Forty-one percent of voters selected good, and 43 percent responded with fair.
***
In late October, Big Sky Poll results showed Tester with a 10-point lead over Republican challenger Matt Rosendale. On Election Day, the margin was 3 points.
UM noted the recent Big Sky Poll was conducted online Feb. 21 through March 1, with 293 registered voters in the state of Montana. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.72 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.
The Big Sky Poll is led by Sara Rinfret, director of UM’s Master of Public Administration Program, and Justin Angle, UM associate professor of marketing, in conjunction with eight seminar students from UM’s MPA and business analytics programs.
Full results from the poll can be found at http://umt.edu/bigskypoll.