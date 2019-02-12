The University of Montana reopened the Mansfield Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday after closure due to a burst pipe.
The library was closed Feb. 10 after a pipe burst on the fourth floor and caused flooding on all levels. Damage to library collections was minimal, UM noted in a news release.
"UM has completed testing and inspection of the building and determined the facility is safe to reopen," according to UM. "Fans and other equipment will remain on-site until cleanup is complete."
UM earlier noted the problem caused "substantial water damage" in some areas and affected the ceiling, carpets and some fixtures and offices.
"Thankfully, damage to the library collections appears to be minimal," UM said in an earlier email about the closure.