University of Montana reports COVID-19 cases

University of Montana

Main Hall at the University of Montana

 CHASE DOAK, Missoulian

The University of Montana's Curry Health Center reported Thursday afternoon that "the UM campus has been impacted by positive COVID-19 cases," according to a text sent via UM's alert system.

"The university will provide information on what our campus community members should expect in terms of information sharing around new positive cases," it said. "All updates will be posted on the University's COVID-19 website."

This story will be updated.

