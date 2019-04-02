University of Montana police are seeking information about an unidentified male who chased a female student leaving the library shortly after midnight Monday.
The male is described as 6 feet tall and wearing dark sweatpants and a gray hoodie.
"The student encountered the male near the coffee kiosk by Urey Lecture Hall," according to a timely alert from UM. "The student was able to run to a residence hall and called police."
The UM Police Department is investigating, and anyone with information or having experienced a similar incident is asked to call 243-6131.
UMPD also reminds everyone about GrizWalk, a free service offered to any community member who wants to be escorted to their car, other buildings or anywhere on campus. Call 243-2777.
GrizWalk provides safe walking or driving escorts anytime between dusk and dawn. If GrizWalk is unavailable, a UMPD officer will provide the same service. This service is available seven days a week during the academic year.
UM notes students who have experienced an incident or feel unsafe or threatened can contact the Student Advocacy Resource Center, or SARC, for confidential assistance at 243-6559.
"The safety of everyone on the campus is our highest priority, and UMPD is eager to provide assistance at any time," said UM police chief Marty Ludemann in a statement.