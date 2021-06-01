University of Montana research lab criticized for missing hare

An animal rights advocacy group is criticizing the University of Montana's Mills Lab for losing a snowshoe hare late last year.

Stop Animal Exploitation Now! — an Ohio-based group —has filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, claiming that the university violated two sections of the Animal Welfare Act and should be fined $10,000 per infraction.

In April, the USDA filed an inspection report stating that the snowshoe hare had not been seen during daily observations at a university research enclosure on Dec. 26. After a five-day search without spotting the hare, it was determined that it likely escaped when a caretaker entered the area carrying items that obscured their line of sight. The hare had not been recovered at the time of the report.

The inspection report recommended the facility install an additional barrier at the entrance to the housing area to ensure the animals are contained. The university had until May 22 to make the recommended changes.

