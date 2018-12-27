After large forest fires, managers with the U.S. Forest Service take on the task of reforestation.
But the work has barriers. Seedlings don't grow well just anywhere, and in certain places, they are more likely to die.
"And replanting is a fairly expensive endeavor when you're talking about hundreds of thousands of acres," said Solomon Dobrowski, a faculty member at the University of Montana.
In just a few days, Dobrowski and his research partners will officially start work on a $700,000 NASA grant to help identify the best places to replant in the West. The project runs for three years and builds on work the team did in greenhouses with an earlier grant from the National Science Foundation.
"It's a great example of how basic science funded by the National Science Foundation then gets moved into a realm where there could be real-world applications for folks," Dobrowski said Wednesday. "I'm proud of that part, and we're going to do our best to do that applied science."
Also on the team are UM faculty members Marco Maneta, in the Department of Geosciences, and Zach Holden, in the Department of Geography, as well as scientists and managers from the U.S. Forest Service Region 1 in Missoula, according to an announcement from UM. The team will hire a post doctoral student and at least one and maybe two graduate students.
***
The earlier project funded with the NSF grant ran for four years, with Dobrowski serving as the lead principal investigator.
"We basically killed hundreds of seedlings in a greenhouse and measured a number of things about them and the way they died," said Dobrowski, professor of forest landscape ecology in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.
At the same time, the team ran a model, and their experiments showed the model ran the way it was supposed to run. Dobrowski said the researchers scaled the model to individual plots or stands that the Forest Service has in western Montana, and once calibrated, they saw they could reasonably predict mortality in seedlings.
They applied the model to the Bitterroot Valley, and it allowed them to forecast where to expect the lower treeline, or the transition from grassland to forest. Lower on the mountains, seedlings are more likely to succumb to heat and drought stress.
"Forests are the dominant terrestrial ecosystem on the planet and harbor the majority of species on Earth," said Dobrowski in the news release. "There is real concern that in warmer and drier regions, forests will lose the capacity to naturally regenerate and disappear over time.
"We need to know where and under what conditions this is likely to happen."
***
The current project expands the geographic scope of the earlier study. It also will incorporate satellite data, such as information about soil moisture, to identify places in the West where restoration is most likely to succeed or fail.
"NASA is funding us to take the work we've done in western Montana and scale it to the western U.S.," Dobrowski said.
As wildfires and drought increase in the West, Dobrowski said there are concerns about whether trees will regenerate in semi-arid regions. In the last decade, the National Interagency Fire Center counts 64,565 fires a year on average in the United States, with an average 6.6 million acres burned annually; burned acreage is generally on the increase.
Currently, Dobrowski said forest managers use institutional knowledge and regional knowledge to determine where plants will regenerate naturally. The current project will help managers know the places to avoid replanting because regeneration will happen naturally — or where it probably won't work.
In other words, the project will help the Forest Service get the most bang for its buck.
"The cost of replanting those types of disturbed areas can really stretch into the millions quickly," Dobrowski said.