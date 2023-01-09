University of Montana researchers localize economic trends

A pair of University of Montana researchers tried to unpack the local implications of large-scale economic trends during a City Club forum Monday.

Pat Barkey with UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research teamed up with Bryce Ward, research associate for UM’s Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities, to look at Missoula’s ability to weather inflation, migration, infrastructure challenges and other economic phenomena.

They examined, for instance, industry shifts throughout the Garden City. Barkey noted human-facing industries, like accommodations and health care, have been hit hard by the pandemic and its ensuing economic turmoil. Construction and technology, meanwhile, haven’t faced nearly as many challenges from the same factors. Both sectors play important roles in Missoula’s local economy.

“What makes the Missoula economy tick has changed in ways that I think are pretty positive for everything that we’re going through,” said Barkey.

Wage growth is particularly promising, he pointed out.

“As a result of some of the growth in tech, Missoula is picking itself up from being what you might consider a very typical low-wage college town to one that pays a more decent wage,” he said.

But there are challenges in the local economy, too. Housing figured prominently in Barkey and Ward’s discussion.

“We clearly have a housing market strain,” said Barkey.

Net migration to Montana in the past two years, according to Ward, is over three times higher than it has been in the last 20 years.

But both researchers cautioned against overblowing the impact of that migration. Ward pointed out Missoula has received less of an influx than in surrounding counties, partially because Missoula doesn’t have the housing to support incoming residents. And Barkey warned against seeing the recent migration in isolation.

“We always have (had migration),” he stated. “We’re a college town. We have a constant churn of people coming and going.”

While housing is certainly a concern, the researchers agreed, interest rates and infrastructure challenges may not pose as much of a risk.

“I don’t think we’re especially exposed to high interest rates here,” said Barkey, although he noted the construction sector — crucial in Missoula — is very sensitive to interest rate changes.

On the topic of infrastructure, he said, “It’s difficult to imagine in the world we’re in now that infrastructure would keep up.” However, he added that Missoula's growth was not exceeding its infrastructure capacity yet.

Entrepreneurship and the job market remain strong as well, according to Ward and Barkey.

Companies are continuing to hire, Barkey reported. The U.S. economy is coming to be dominated by mid- to large-size employers, but he questioned whether that is becoming the case in Missoula as well.

Barkey also pointed out the hiring trend could hurt entrepreneurship, since one driver of business creation is job loss.

“It’s always a good time to be an entrepreneur,” he reminded the City Club forum.