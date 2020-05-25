University of Montana researchers say Montana's response to COVID-19 likely saved lives

At UM, for instance, he said the leaders working on how to address the coronavirus have roped science faculty into the mix. Emlen said he and other UM faculty talk with peers at other campuses, and UM is unique in its approach.

“I'm an evolutionary biologist and I lecture in my classes on the ‘evolution of virulence’ — what happened with influenza in 1918, for example,” Emlen said in an email about the panel. “Many of my colleagues across the country are also biologists with relevant expertise, yet as far as I can tell, UM is the only campus to welcome its scientists into the planning sessions.

“I have been able to watch this process ‘from the inside,’ and it makes me proud. There are a lot of moving parts, and the science changes almost daily, but the right mixtures of people are poring over options, and they are prioritizing the right things. I really think UM is handling this situation well. Extremely well, actually!”

He also said higher education has an opportunity to do a faster job of contact tracing than some other institutions or industries. That’s because faculty can set seating charts, take attendance, and campuses can use Griz card, or student ID card swipes, to track the whereabouts of students.