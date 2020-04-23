University of Montana researchers working toward COVID-19 vaccine

Evans’ team has specialized in the development of adjuvants, chemicals that help vaccines work more effectively and safely, which has made the team one of the leaders in that field, and likely one of the reasons the NIH reached out directly to UM for the project.

The team of researchers encompasses multiple UM departments, including the chemistry, biological sciences, and biomedical departments. The work is also being done in partnership with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, as well as researchers at Boston Children's Hospital.

Some animal testing, on mice, at UM is already underway with the lab’s initial vaccine candidate findings, but further animal testing will be done at Mount Sinai on mice, and eventually on pigs at another facility in Canada.

In conjunction with the grant announcement Thursday, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines visited the University of Montana to hear about the work being done. During his visit, UM President Seth Bodnar, as well as Evans and others, called on Daines to help them find more funding to expand the biotech and vaccine research facilities at UM, which they said were quickly becoming too small for the work being done there.