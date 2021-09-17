University of Montana ROTC cadets travel to Fort Harrison in Chinook helicopters

“We don’t always fly, but when we do it’s just that added bonus,” said UM ROTC scholarship and enrollment officer Tracy Mitchell.

The training happens once a semester as a requirement for cadets to be promoted to officers. This weekend, cadets will also meet up with other ROTC members at Carroll College.

“I’m so excited to learn from my instructors, learn tactical skills from shooting in the range, and other skills,” Flores said.

Over his first few weeks in the ROTC program, he’s been working with his supervisors to learn basic skills to prepare him for the more in-depth training that he will undergo this weekend.

Flores joined the UM ROTC as a way to gain leadership skills and be a “better member of my community.”

“I wanted to give back to the country that took me in,” said Flores, who is originally from Mexico.

The training is not reserved for freshman first-timers like Flores, though. Any cadet in the program that is available can participate in the experience.

MS 3 Cadet Nikki Henry, who is a junior, traveled to Fort Harrison last spring for the same training and she’s eager to head back to learn more.