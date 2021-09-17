University of Montana ROTC cadets travel to Fort Harrison in Chinook helicopters

Cadets with the University of Montana’s Reserve Officers Training Corps gathered in the parking lot near the River Bowl fields Friday afternoon when two CH-47 Chinook helicopters appeared on the horizon.
As the aircraft approached, a powerful vortex whipped on-lookers' hair across their faces, some trash cans were knocked over and sent rolling through the grass, and a large branch plummeted from the canopy of a nearby boulevard tree.
Through the deafening blade-slap from the helicopters, cadets surrounded their supervisors awaiting instructions to board before promptly heading east to Fort Harrison in Helena for training.
“I’m really excited about all this,” said MS 1 Cadet Victor Flores, who is a freshman at UM. “This is a great opportunity for kids to explore the world.”
Flores is among one of the 40 UM ROTC cadets embarking on a weekend training experience at Fort Harrison, where they will conduct weapons qualifications, orienteering, obstacle courses, rappelling and paintball operations.
The goal of the training is to provide the cadets an opportunity to gain leadership skills, critical thinking as well as basic soldier skills such as firing a weapon or how to camouflage.
The flights to Helena were made possible through the program’s partnership with the Montana Air National Guard, to secure the pilots and aircraft, as well as the university to allow the River Bowl fields as a landing pad. The cadets will travel back to Missoula in vehicles at the end of the weekend, however.
“We don’t always fly, but when we do it’s just that added bonus,” said UM ROTC scholarship and enrollment officer Tracy Mitchell.
The training happens once a semester as a requirement for cadets to be promoted to officers. This weekend, cadets will also meet up with other ROTC members at Carroll College.
“I’m so excited to learn from my instructors, learn tactical skills from shooting in the range, and other skills,” Flores said.
Over his first few weeks in the ROTC program, he’s been working with his supervisors to learn basic skills to prepare him for the more in-depth training that he will undergo this weekend.
Flores joined the UM ROTC as a way to gain leadership skills and be a “better member of my community.”
“I wanted to give back to the country that took me in,” said Flores, who is originally from Mexico.
The training is not reserved for freshman first-timers like Flores, though. Any cadet in the program that is available can participate in the experience.
MS 3 Cadet Nikki Henry, who is a junior, traveled to Fort Harrison last spring for the same training and she’s eager to head back to learn more.
“I look forward to it every semester,” Henry said. “We’re having some special forces come in and help us train on squad tactics. It’s going to be really amazing to have such experienced people training us.”
Henry comes from a military family and joined the ROTC on campus because she wanted to be helpful and serve people. She intends to be a nurse after graduating from college.
“Some people in here, you wouldn’t think would join ROTC, but we all do it and we all have a great time. We all grow really close together,” Henry said. “It’s an amazing thing just to even try out.”