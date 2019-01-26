Build a clay form that's 6 feet tall.
That's the first assignment for students in faculty member Trey Hill's Ceramics I class at the University of Montana.
"There are graduate students at universities who have never built anything 6 feet tall," said Hill, an artist and associate professor. "We say, 'Welcome to Ceramics. Come on in. Now, forget everything you know and really open your eyes to what this material can do.'"
The art of ceramics runs deep in Montana and at UM, and it's a tradition of camaraderie, fresh ideas and work connected to the landscape. At UM, the most recent marker of new possibilities in the art of ceramics is a kiln that might be one of the largest in the region with an interior of roughly 216 cubic feet.
Kevin Bell, director of the School of Art, described ceramics at UM as "one of our marquee programs." As the field has evolved, he said UM has kept pace, and its faculty have offered new ways to use clay in a rich and dynamic enterprise.
"Ceramics looks very different today than it did in the 1970s, and the University of Montana reflects that," Bell said.
***
On the first day of class, Hill fires instructions at his students as he demonstrates — also quickly — how to roll clay coils to build the 6-foot-tall structures.
Don't fight with the clay. Think organically. Let the material move.
He sets one coil atop another and shows them how to meld the clay pieces with their thumbs. Push down on the seam inside the vessel, up on the outside.
He tells them the natural progression of construction, too. They'll first feel enamored with the project, then wonder if they'll ever reach 6 feet, then maybe watch their pieces tumble.
"At about 4 feet, we have to have a real pep talk," Hill said.
He wants them to be challenged in the pieces they build, but he wants to point them to success too. He offers reassurance.
"You're the worst you're going to be today. Tomorrow, you'll be better," Hill said.
Spray bottles to keep the clay wet and buckets with wire tools, needle tools, and other gadgets sit on the tables. As the students start forming models, Jacob Kendall, a business major, talks about wanting to build a figure that's part tree, part ghost.
"He said do something challenging. This seems like it will be challenging," Kendall said.
***
Famed artist Rudy Autio started the ceramics program at UM, and Bell and art historian H. Rafael Chacon said the current faculty reflect the values of the founder and are putting their own stamp on it, too.
Professor Julia Galloway is a "master at the wheel" currently making urns for endangered species, and Hill is a ceramic sculpturist who just fired the largest pieces he's built in the United States. Bell said their technical skills complement each other, and together, they're a powerhouse. "They're more than the sum of their parts.
"They don't always agree, which is exciting for the students," Bell said.
In some ways, Chacon said Galloway demonstrates themes seen in the work of ceramicist Beth Lo, who studied with Autio, such as the use of imagery on the surface of vessels. "She has continued that tradition, but of course her content is radically different."
The faculty from UM also are working artists building pieces for shows and galleries even as they teach. It isn't evident whether students know their teachers have notoriety in the global ceramics community, but Chacon said their caliber becomes apparent in a short time.
"It doesn't take too long once you're there to know you're in the presence of somebody really formidable in this discipline," Chacon said.
Steven Young Lee, resident artist director at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, said Galloway has helped pull artists together in the state through Montana Clay, and students get to be a part of the collegiality. The Archie Bray is the epicenter of ceramic art in Montana; it takes 200 applications from around the world every year for five long-term residencies and 10 summer residencies.
"Julia and Trey are top artists working in their field, not to mention Beth Lo still being involved. That's pretty amazing for students to have access to," Lee said.
***
Enrollment has been a problem at UM, but Bell said he believes ceramics is the school's busiest area; he did not have data available, but Hill said the ceramics courses are full.
Dean Leeper, an MFA candidate, said the program has offered him the chance to see the lifestyle of an artist and be part of the ceramics community. He said Galloway's passion for ceramics is evident in the classroom, and she promotes the supportive community.
"But she's also extremely hard-working and is constantly going with her own work, with school, with everything," Leeper said.
He said Hill is usually in the studio glazing or making larger pieces, and he gets to learn from helping and watching as his instructor builds sculptures, ships them or mulls ideas. They also talk about life outside ceramics, fishing and other ordinary topics.
"I think it's important to see all sides of that," Leeper said of the life of an artist.
On Martin Luther King Day, the university was officially closed, but both Hill and Galloway were in the studio, as were some students. In general, Hill said students in the School of Art have a tight relationship with faculty and get a lot of attention, so it's hard for them to drift.
"If we don't see 'em, we track them down. We call them. We email them," Hill said.
The teachers also show the students the different possibilities for their career paths and the foundation they rest on. Hill said they share the rich tradition of ceramics with students from historical figures such as Autio and Peter Voulkos and the emergence of newer centers such as the Clay Studio of Missoula and the Red Lodge Clay Center.
The faculty point them to graduates from the program with "extremely successful careers," and they lead them to places where they can find their own inspiring artists.
"One thing I want them to understand is that this is possible," Hill said. "There is so much said about, 'You're going to be a starving artist.'"
On the other hand, he said some students won't leave UM to have big careers as artists. In the studio, though, they will learn to think about how to solve problems as they work with others, he said, and they'll learn from failures.
In some cases, they'll learn from surprises. In a brief exchange in the studio, Galloway recalled the time she brought a chicken to class without a cage. That year, the students followed their "live model" bustling around the studio, and their sculptures that semester showed hens on the run.
On the second day of class this semester, Kendall listened to his teacher point out the vulnerability in the "tree-slash-ghost" sculpture, pushing up to 4 feet, and the way to build against it. Kendall figured the structure could tip, but he was undaunted.
"We're feeling it out as we go," Kendall said. "He might fall over. But we'll learn from it."