In the midst of a campus restructure, University of Montana Dean Larry Abramson will step out of his job as head of the School of Journalism to serve as "special advisor" to the provost.
Abramson will start the new job Monday, according to a news release from UM. Associate Professor Denise Dowling will step in as interim dean of the School of Journalism, as she did from 2012 to 2014 prior to the hire of Abramson.
A long-term plan for the School of Journalism dean was not immediately clear.
At an executive committee meeting of the Faculty Senate on Wednesday, senators reviewed a draft academic reorganization, which suggested placing the School of Journalism within the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Provost Jon Harbor earlier said different leadership models exist for schools placed under another academic umbrella.
Abramson worked for National Public Radio prior to coming to UM. In his new role, the former correspondent will provide the provost "with guidance and assistance for cross-cutting university priorities in which he has key knowledge and experience — one of which will be in global and international opportunities," UM said in the release.
UM is in the midst of closing a $10 million gap between revenue and expenses, and faculty reductions are anticipated. Deans earn top salaries and the provost recently said their positions will not be exempt from scrutiny as the campus evaluates the best way to serve students with fewer resources. However, he did not anticipate changes in addition to ones initially discussed in May recommendations.
In the news release, Harbor said Abramson would help him advance UM's goals: "Larry's perspective and advice are valuable to me during my first year as UM provost."
