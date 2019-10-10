{{featured_button_text}}
University Hall at the University of Montana

Main Hall at the University of Montana in Missoula

 CHASE DOAK, Missoulian

The University of Montana Police Department is investigating reports of a male exposing himself on the practice fields north of campus between the Madison Street bridge and the Van Buren Street footbridge, according to an email from the campus Thursday afternoon.

"The suspect is a white adult male, age 40-50, 6 feet tall, with short blond/gray hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a large white overcoat/long shirt, with black leg stockings with shoes and no pants," the email said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"He was last seen heading towards the Clark Fork River. Officers are searching the area and will continue patrolling. Contact UMPD or call 911 immediately if you encounter this individual or have additional information."

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0