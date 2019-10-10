The University of Montana Police Department is investigating reports of a male exposing himself on the practice fields north of campus between the Madison Street bridge and the Van Buren Street footbridge, according to an email from the campus Thursday afternoon.
"The suspect is a white adult male, age 40-50, 6 feet tall, with short blond/gray hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a large white overcoat/long shirt, with black leg stockings with shoes and no pants," the email said.
"He was last seen heading towards the Clark Fork River. Officers are searching the area and will continue patrolling. Contact UMPD or call 911 immediately if you encounter this individual or have additional information."
This story will be updated.