University of Montana selects Humanities and Sciences dean

As an evolutionary biologist, his research has focused on plant diversity in the American West, the release said, but with strong interests in the arts and humanities, as well.

UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences has been the hardest hit sector of campus in terms of enrollment, with about half as many credit hours taken in the college in Fall 2019 compared to 10 years earlier.

During his campus visit in late February, Hufford acknowledged the challenge the college faced, saying that “funding has declined and that especially in environments that enrollment has declined, and you are tuition-dependent, there has to be a way of meeting your budget restrictions, and here that's obviously resulted in some cutbacks on hiring and losses of structural faculty. This is not an easy problem to solve.”

Hufford said he was interested in forming more cross-disciplinary academic programs, something UM administrators have tried to emphasize in recent years, such as ones he had worked on at WSU, saying he’d been “pretty undisciplined” throughout his career.

The university is in the process of hiring deans for the College of Forestry and Conservation, the College of Arts and Media and the College of Business, but the final steps of the searches have been delayed due to the coronavirus and a university system-wide hiring freeze.

