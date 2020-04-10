University of Montana selects Humanities and Sciences dean

The University of Montana selected the next leader of its largest academic sector, the College of Humanities and Sciences.
Larry Hufford, a botany professor and former interim dean from Washington State University, was selected from a group of four finalists that visited campus in late February and early March, which included the college’s current interim dean.
Provost Jon Harbor made the final selection after recommendations from the search committee, made up of various campus stakeholders.
“Dr. Hufford presented a compelling vision for the future of the humanities and sciences at UM throughout the interview process,” Harbor said in a statement.
According to UM’s press release announcing the hire, Hufford has worked at WSU since 1993, where he moved into leadership positions in 2010 as the director of the School of Biological Sciences, and later served as interim dean of the School of the Environment and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Hufford is scheduled to begin in the position on July 1.
As an evolutionary biologist, his research has focused on plant diversity in the American West, the release said, but with strong interests in the arts and humanities, as well.
UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences has been the hardest hit sector of campus in terms of enrollment, with about half as many credit hours taken in the college in Fall 2019 compared to 10 years earlier.
During his campus visit in late February, Hufford acknowledged the challenge the college faced, saying that “funding has declined and that especially in environments that enrollment has declined, and you are tuition-dependent, there has to be a way of meeting your budget restrictions, and here that's obviously resulted in some cutbacks on hiring and losses of structural faculty. This is not an easy problem to solve.”
Hufford said he was interested in forming more cross-disciplinary academic programs, something UM administrators have tried to emphasize in recent years, such as ones he had worked on at WSU, saying he’d been “pretty undisciplined” throughout his career.
The university is in the process of hiring deans for the College of Forestry and Conservation, the College of Arts and Media and the College of Business, but the final steps of the searches have been delayed due to the coronavirus and a university system-wide hiring freeze.
