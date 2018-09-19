Max Enger slowly let out the tether linked to the blimp flying above the University of Montana oval.
"That looks good," said Enger, a physical geography major, his eyes on the white blimp some 5.2 meters in diameter.
"It's getting better," said Jennifer Fowler, director of the Autonomous Aerial Systems Office at UM, following his gaze.
Swaying in the wind, the blimp carried a sensor that records particulate matter 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. Wednesday, Enger and his crew conducted a test flight to prepare the equipment for the weekend's actual data collection on smoke dispersion near a real burn in the Forest Service's Northern Region.
"I want to understand how particulate matter moves through the atmosphere. Wildfire is such a significant issue in Montana," Enger said.
Hovering above campus, the helium-filled blimp was a visible marker of one student's senior thesis, and it also was evidence of the type of undergraduate research taking place at the Missoula flagship.
Provost Jon Harbor said UM undertakes many interdisciplinary projects that rely on a variety of academic expertise, such as the rich history of research at the W.A. Franke College of Forestry. In this case, the blimp belongs to the Montana Space Grant Consortium, a NASA program, the sensor belongs to the Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the lead student is a geography major in the College of Humanities and Sciences.
"This is a very good example of the way the University of Montana combines expertise across multiple units," Harbor said. "Fires are obviously related to environmental management, and they have impacts on health."
***
At the university since 2004, the Montana Space Grant Consortium's UM BOREALIS program has funded an estimated $500,000 in student research, with some $5,000 going to Enger's work, said Fowler, assistant director of the consortium. BOREALIS stands for Balloon Outreach, Research, Exploration and Landscape Imaging System.
UM combines money from NASA with support from the U.S. Forest Service and National Science Foundation, for example, to back student research projects.
"They get to leverage funds out of each of these programs to really put on a strong research component for the students," Fowler said.
Based in Bozeman at Montana State University, the consortium supports students from all campuses. Fowler said she and colleague Deborah Ross are both dual UM and MSU appointments who work in Missoula, and students from across Montana head to UM in the summer to participate in research projects.
"It's been fun, and it's very student-driven, and they get their real world experience in the field," Fowler said.
During last summer's solar eclipse, UM led research teams from 11 other campuses in the nation to gather data on atmospheric gravity waves. Those waves are the way energy and momentum are transferred through the atmosphere. The waves are difficult to discern, but eclipses may produce them, so the event provided a perfect natural experiment for scientists.
"It's a phenomenon that's not well understood in the atmosphere," Fowler said.
She said that's appealing to undergraduate students, who often are searching in their studies for an answer that's known. In this case, though, they truly were looking for an unknown answer and new scientific information.
The researchers are still sorting through that data, but UM students have also used free flying latex balloons to see if cosmic radiation would interfere with the storage of data on memory chips.
***
Consortium research projects are collaborative, not only across UM, but across agencies.
In the lab, the projects throw together students from a variety of academic disciplines, from geography to physics to forestry to computer science, Fowler said.
"They're definitely leaning on each other for different skills," Fowler said.
Through his project, Enger wants to know how well smoke forecasting models are working in part so people can better understand health implications.
In the practice launch Wednesday morning, the crew flew the blimp as high as 140 feet in the air, then reeled it back in, adjusted straps, let it out again, and tipped it into the wind just so. Fowler and Ross, flight director for UM BOREALIS, helped Enger and fellow student Julien Prevot align the blimp and secure the sensor to it.
This weekend, Enger and Prevot plan to gather data downwind from a burn such as the Rabbit Foot or Goldstone fires near Salmon, Idaho, or a prescribed burn in Idaho or Montana. Enger, who credited Fowler and professor Anna Klene for their help with his research, said the work is helping to build a bridge with scientists outside academia.
Once the team gathers data from an actual fire, Enger said they will compare it to other smoke dispersion models to evaluate accuracy. In an email, he said their research aims to pave a path for another phase of work with engineers and scientists from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"The research I am doing now is only the beginning of a much larger project where we hope UM will be able to expand its connections to organizations like the EPA," Enger said.