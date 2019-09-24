Michael “Mj” Desrosier says he’s only one person, but he wants to do his part to support the global climate strike week.
So the University of Montana undergraduate student is fasting for the week, hoping to bring more attention to the climate crisis.
Desrosier shivers slightly seated outdoors on a blustery autumn morning, noting that he’s on day four of his fast and digesting food generates body heat.
But the quiet, unassuming Blackfeet and Gros Ventre native is staunch in his commitment to the youth involved in the global climate strike, many of whom are participating in a week of climate teach-ins and alternative classes at the university and in schools across the nation this week.
“I’m just standing in solidarity with the youth who started the climate strike,” Desrosier said. “It’s not a hunger strike, but mainly a fast. It’s more symbolic than anything. At the most, I’m greatly reducing my carbon footprint.”
According to the Global Climate Strike website, 2,500 demonstrations and other events took place on Sept. 20 in about 150 countries, where millions of high-school age climate strikers demanded immediate action on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and transforming to 100% renewable energy systems.
Led by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, the strike initiated days before leaders from 65 countries gathered at the United Nations for a Climate Action Summit. Despite the advocacy of the children, world leaders at Monday’s summit made little progress, with the three largest greenhouse gas emitters — the United States, China and India — offering little or nothing about their commitments toward reducing carbon footprints.
Students around the world, including both high school and college students in Missoula, said they’ll strike on one Friday each month until they see more attention being paid to climate change.
Desrosier is a philosophy major with a focus on environmental ethics. He called the strikes “great and necessary.”
“It’s very symbolic that it’s led by youth,” Desrosier said. “That’s how they feel about our relationship to the environment and what the future holds for them.”
At age 28, he’s a former marine who today dedicates his life to peaceful endeavors. Desrosier said he joined the armed forces to become a warrior as a rite of passage, but found that fighting wars didn’t mean he was fighting for his people.
“With the changes we need to make, it’s important to ask ourselves what we’re personally willing to sacrifice or change in the pursuit of sustainability,” Desrosier said. “What are we willing to do to urge our governments to substantially make changes?
“I’m not trying to co-opt anyone’s movement. This was started by the youth. But I come from an indigenous community, where a lot of focus is on youth. What I’m doing is mostly symbolic.”
Desrosier also supports what the greater Missoula community is doing, with the city and county committing to use 100% clean electricity by 2030 and the Zero by 50 anti-waste initiative, a local plan to cut the waste stream 90% by 2050. But he would like to see more action by those other than authority figures.
“You can’t tell people what they should or should not do,” Desrosier said. “That’s a question they have to ask themselves.”
He's answered that question for himself with his fast. Desrosier said the hunger pangs are fairly mild, and he's drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated.
But he's already made plans for when the strike ends.
"I have some veggie broth waiting for me at home," Desrosier said. "You can't just gorge yourself after something like this."